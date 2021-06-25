OSWEGO — From debuting seniors to returning champions defending their respective titles, Oswego County was well-represented among the Section 3 varsity track and field champions recently crowned.
Mexico senior Reatha von Holtz and Fulton-G. Ray Bodley senior Dominic Abbott each claimed two individual championships to highlight the area winners, while a slew of other athletes captured gold medals for individual and relay events.
The sectional championships capped off the season for all Section 3 teams as there were no state championships to follow due to COVID-19 concerns.
ABBOTT MAKES IMPACT
Abbott claimed both the 100 and 200-meter dash races to pace the area competitors in the Section 3 Class A boys championships on June 11 in East Syracuse.
The senior posted a time of 11.11 seconds in the 100 and 22.80 in the 200 to capture each event by less than three-tenths of a second.
“I told my parents that I wasn’t done because I wanted to win another one, I wanted the 200, too,” Abbott said. “I wasn’t the (top) seed and I knew I had a couple of guys to chase, and I knew with all the work that I’ve put in and the help the coaches have given me that I had a good chance to do so.”
Abbott joined the track and field team for the first time as a senior this year and is now planning to compete for Le Moyne in college next year. The Fulton senior had already been accepted and planned to attend the nearby college before reaching out to the Dolphins’ coaches, who have since welcomed him to join the team next spring.
The well-rounded athlete played basketball, football, and previously played lacrosse before making the switch to track and field for his final scholastic sports season.
“I’ll be forever grateful for the coaches who let this senior come in that had never done it before, they worked hard with me to get me better every day, and the people on the team around me just helped me enjoy the sport even more and want to do it in college,” Abbott said.
Oswego High School also won several titles in the Class A race. Senior Ben Lewis captured the 400, junior Ethan LoCastro took the 400 hurdles, and that duo joined with senior Jason Purtell and freshman Thomas Gfeller for a first-place finish in the 4x400 relay.
Central Square junior Brett Fehrman took the Class A pole vault with a jump of 12 feet and 6 inches, a full two feet higher than his next closest finisher.
HOWE CLINCHES FOR REDHAWKS
Senior Jillian Howe edged out New Hartford sophomore Mia Roberts by less than a second to win the steeplechase title and push Central Square to the Class A team title with a narrow victory on June 9 at Chittenango High School.
Howe posted a time of 8:13.5 to finish just ahead of Roberts (8:14.1) in the final event of a scorching hot day to lift Central Square to 106 team points, narrowly enough to top East Syracuse-Minoa (105.5) by a half-point to repeat as the Class A team champions.
“Going into the race, I was very tired but also confident in my ability,” Howe said. “That whole race was about placing for the team. It was very, very close and with steeplechase as the last event, I knew I was going to be absolutely drained but I really wanted to score points for my team.”
Howe was one of three individual champions for Central Square and was joined by twin sisters, Evelyn and Ella Dolce. Evelyn Dolce won the pole vault while Ella took second in that event, and Ella Dolce claimed the long jump crown while Evelyn placed second.
Central Square won the last Class A meet held in 2019 by a 62-point margin.
“I was very elated when I crossed the line, and it was a really good end to my senior season,” Howe said. “It was really special to end on a good note, and a little while after the steeplechase, we had found out we won the team title and we weren’t seeded to win originally, so that was really special to have the individual win and then to come back and win it as a team.”
Oswego High School junior Victoria Payne won the 200 at sectionals and paced the Buccaneers in all-league honors by being named the top performer in the 200 and garnering second-team honors in the 400.
VON HOLTZ SWEEPS FOR TIGERS
Mexico senior Reatha von Holtz repeated as the Section 3 Class B-1 shot put champion and then took her first discus crown to cap off her career in style on June 10 at Oneida.
The senior finished shot put with a throw of 34-1.75 to win by more than three feet after coming in as the favorite. She won the event the last time it was held in spring 2019 and she also took the most recent indoor shot-put title in February 2020.
“I wasn’t overly happy with my performance, it wasn’t my best of the whole season, but I know you don’t get to perform your best at every meet, so I was just happy that all my hard work still provided me the chance to come out on top that day,” von Holtz said.
She later won the discus with a throw of 100-10 to top the second-place finisher, Lillie-Ann Olley of South Jefferson, who finished at 82-8.
During her final throw, von Holtz noticed a large South Jefferson contingent lined up watching and they provided a strong ovation to show respect at the end of her throw.
“It was amazing, I didn’t really expect to come in and win the discus because that has been a weaker event for me in the past, so it was absolutely amazing to finish with both victories,” said von Holtz, who plans to swim for Clarkson University next year.
Altmar-Parish-Williamstown crowned a pair of individual champions in the Class B-2 championships on June 8 in Holland Patent. Freshman Isabella Scott pulled out a close race to win the 100, while junior Ethan Shawcross won the triple jump.
PULASKI TAKES RELAY RECORD, TITLE
Pulaski junior Emily Gareau successfully defended her individual title in the 100 and contributed to a pair of emotional relay victories to push the Blue Devils to a memorable third-place team finish at the Class C-1 championships on June 9 in Turin.
The highlight of her afternoon came when the 4x100 relay team of Gareau, Addison Dana, Hayley Hunter and Lily Hunter won the event with a time of 52.83 seconds to establish a new school record in the event. The team surpassed the previous mark that was in place since 1982.
“We were all crying, hugging, it was something you don’t get to experience often, and it was just awesome,” Gareau said. “It’s cool to think about and those are my best friends on that relay team so to do it with them was amazing. We were basically crying when we saw our name already on that (school record) board.”
Gareau also contributed to a victory in the 4x400 relay team along with Cierra Coffin, Lily Hunter, and Cassidy Phillips. Pulaski senior Abby Christian also won the shot-put title to contribute for the Blue Devils.
“This is the best team we’ve ever had because we all went through such a challenging time together and we came out of it so strong to be back-to-back league champions and win a bunch of sectional titles,” Gareau said. “I love this team and it’s sad to see all the seniors going.”
