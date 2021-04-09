OSWEGO COUNTY - Jack Broderick was helping an assistant coach move late last spring and suddenly left for a midday break to keep his perfect attendance intact for voluntary zoom workouts with former Syracuse University men’s basketball star, Eric Devendorf.
It was one of the many examples of the Fulton senior’s work ethic that never wavered from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic through the end of the varsity boys basketball season, setting him up to claim a share of the Salt City Athletic Conference Most Outstanding Player award.
Central Square senior Julia Mann was named the girls varsity basketball SCAC Empire Division Player of the Year to cap off her record-setting final season. The area standouts highlighted the heap of Oswego County players recognized on all-league teams released by the Salt City Athletic Conference boys and girls basketball leagues along with Section 3 hockey over the past week, all of which are chosen by respective league coaches.
SCAC BOYS BASKETBALL
Broderick averaged 22.7 points and 9.1 rebounds per game to lead Fulton (9-1 overall, 8-0 SCAC) to its first unbeaten league campaign, according to available school archives, and it produced a nine-game win streak for its longest in 20 years.
He joined Jake Gugula and Seth Grimshaw in each of the last two seasons to make the first three-year stretch for the program with a player represented on all-league first teams.
“All the hard work I put in definitely paid off,” Broderick said. “That was definitely one of my goals at the beginning of the year to be a first-team guy and have a good year to help my team as much as I could to win games.”
Broderick was one of three seniors, along with Dominick Abbott and Marcus Shepard, who helped organize voluntary offseason virtual workout programs last spring with Devendorf and area strength trainer, LeRoy Collins.
The trio were also part of a group that launched the “Basketball and More,” offseason community clinics through AmeriCorps during the summer and fall months and promoted a free clinic with Devendorf in October.
“He just found a way to do whatever it is he could do to get better every day,” said Fulton coach and Jack’s father, Sean Broderick, who was recognized as SCAC Coach of the Year. “I know he wanted to do it with his teammates and do it the way we normally do it with open gyms and team camps, but he just found a ball, found a basket, or just worked out on his body.”
Shepard and Abbott were each named to the All-SCAC second team, marking the first time the program has placed three players on the combined first and second all-league teams, according to Sean Broderick.
Shepard averaged 16.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while Abbott added 9.8 points and a league-leading 8.2 assists while often being tasked with the most difficult defensive assignment.
“We’ve been playing together since we were kids and we knew this year was going to be great, when I say I put the work in, they were with me all the time,” Jack Broderick said. “So, it was good that we all got recognized and to have as good a year as we all did, it helped us win a lot of games.”
Oswego High School senior Keyon Johnston was also a first-team All-SCAC selection. He averaged 12.1 points and 8.1 rebounds while leading the Buccaneers in assists, blocks, steals, and defended all five positions at various points.
Mike Douglas was named to the second team after tallying a team-best 16 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, also playing a critical role in Oswego winning its last five games to end the season with a 7-2 record for its highest win total in six seasons.
“(Johnston and Douglas) earned and deserve these honors and they set the table for our 7-2 record this year, which will carry over next season,” said Oswego varsity boys basketball coach, Jim LaMacchia. “I am going to miss both of them, the Oswego community should be proud.”
Central Square’s Jake Moran and Rick Kaschel were named to the second and third teams, respectively, as the Redhawks finished 4-7 overall following the departure of 10 seniors from the previous season.
SCAC GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mann was named the SCAC Empire Division Player of the Year and to the all-league first team on Tuesday as one of four seniors honored from the Redhawks.
The senior guard became the school’s all-time leading scorer for boys and girls basketball during her fifth and final varsity campaign and finished with more than 1,500 career points.
“It’s been such an honor to coach her,” Central Square coach Kevin Brazell said soon after she set the record. “She’s a great girl, very coachable, great attitude and she just works so hard.”
Mann was joined on the first team by longtime teammate, Morgan Ransom, while Jess Tennant made the second team and Brianna Basile garnered honorable mention. The four seniors led Central Square to a 10-4 overall record.
Fulton senior Alena Wright and Oswego High School senior Mary Culeton were also named to the All-SCAC Empire first team. Wright helped the Red Raiders to a 4-3 finish while Culeton posted averages of 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 steals per game for Oswego (2-6).
“I’m very proud of the way she led our young team and the way she stepped up her game,” said Oswego girls varsity basketball coach, Joe Babcock. “She played great on both ends of the floor, the stats don’t show her hustle and the great defense she plays. … She’s just a real solid kid who understands that you need to put the work in to get results.”
Oswego sophomores Sophia Babcock and Adriana Ellis each received honorable mention, along with Fulton senior Devon Nicholson and sophomores Claire Borderick and Mackenzie Miner.
SECTION 3 HOCKEY
Oswego High School sophomore Mia Fierro was selected to the All-Section 3 first team to lead the area varsity hockey all-star selections. She scored three goals to go with three assists during the Buccaneers’ six-game season.
Oswego senior Amelia Rastley was named to the second team while classmate Ashley St. John was one of three players to receive honorable mention, joining sophomores Jordan Caroccio and Rosie Wallace.
Fulton senior forward Derek Schumaker — the Central Square student who scored his 100th career point with the Red Raiders program earlier this year — was named to the All-Section 3 second to headline the area boys hockey selections.
Oswego senior defenseman Adam Michalski made the third team while teammates Brayden Miller and Collin Cianfarano were fourth-team forwards. Oswego forward Frank Winchek was a fifth-team choice.
Area hockey honorable mention choices included: From Fulton, John Dingman, Nick Long and Trey White; Oswego’s Brandon Demling and Marcus Baker; Ontario Bay players Caeden Goodnough, Zach Blevins and Julie Hollister.
