OSWEGO — After fighting for their head coach this offseason, the Oswego High School girls basketball team has shifted its focus to doing so on the court.
The Buccaneers opened the new season by hosting Watertown earlier this week and are scheduled for another nonleague outing at 11:30 a.m. Saturday against Hannibal at the Leighton Elementary gym.
Oswego is beginning its fourth season under head coach Joe Babcock after he was nearly removed from the position in favor of another candidate upon new athletic administration taking over this past summer.
“We try not to look back at it and just try to look forward, because he’s back and we all love him, and we’re excited for the season,” senior guard Sophia Babcock said. “It’s awesome not having to worry about that and just focus on basketball and that’s it. We’re all having a lot of fun.”
Babcock’s status as head coach was supported by a student-organized rally featuring players and other followers of the program voicing their concern at a public school board meeting in August.
He was ultimately retained and said the program is excited to move past the incident that is now a distant memory and into the new season, sensing a strong energy level through preseason practices.
“It’s all about them, it has always been about the kids,” Joe Babcock said. “We talked a little bit about what happened, and it’s in the past and we’re going to move forward, and we’re really excited for this season.”
Senior Allyson Bruns added: “We’re extremely happy. This past summer fighting for him to be our coach was very stressful, so to have him here playing a big part in our practices has been good, we really want him here.”
Oswego will look to bounce back from finishing 3-16 overall last season, led by six seniors and improved depth from a season ago.
The veteran unit is joined by an eighth grader and freshman among others on the 11-player roster all capable of contributing. Babcock said that the Buccaneers have been working from scratch this preseason to install offensive plays and defensive concepts for newcomers.
“This year we have a little more depth, which is really going to help,” Joe Babcock said. “We’ve already talked about how some girls won’t be playing close to the whole game like they did last year, but that’s a good thing. It’s good to have the depth that we have this year and we’re excited for that.”
Oswego has been working to strengthen the bond that was initially forged this past summer between players of all ages in the program on and off the court.
They spent part of the recent Thanksgiving holiday break contributing to a gift drive for local senior citizens. Players each made their own cards, bought and wrapped gifts together to donate.
Oswego has also sponsored a “Hoop Shoot for the Holiday,” in recent years where the team gathers pledges for each foul shot made on a selected Saturday practice, then takes the money raised to buy gifts, food, clothing, and other items for those in need during the holiday season.
Participating together in those team traditions is part of the way in which the Oswego program builds cohesion and teaches life lessons.
“I think we have a really good team this year, better than we have in a while, everyone contributes nicely and that’s exciting, that makes it fun,” Bruns said. “We have a good bond already.”
She later added: “We’ve been struggling the last few years not so much with our play, just with finding success, and I really think we have the chance to be successful this year. I hope we’re able to bond on the court, as we have in practice, once the games start.”
Sophia Babcock, Bruns and fellow senior Adriana Ellis are all back to lead the way for Oswego after finishing as their top three scorers, respectively, last season.
Sophia Babcock has garnered All-Salt City Athletic Conference honors each of the past two years and spent much of her offseason playing AAU for the Syracuse Eagles.
“We’re all just so excited, because it’s most of our senior year and we’re really looking forward to having a good season with an improving team,” Sophia Babcock said.
All area basketball teams were scheduled to open the new season this week.
