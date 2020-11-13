OSWEGO — The Oswego High School girls tennis team started its final home match amid sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures topping 70 degrees for an ironically fitting conclusion to a topsy-turvy fall season.
The Buccaneers wrapped up the delayed and condensed fall slate on Nov. 6 and hosted East Syracuse-Minoa the night prior at the Oswego High School tennis courts for their last home match.
Oswego went winless with an 0-6 team record and the bulk of its schedule was played over the last week of the season due to weather postponements throughout October. Seniors for the team have remained upbeat and grateful for the opportunity to play during the COVID-19 pandemic despite the potential for frustration throughout the past two months.
“It’s been fun, even though we can’t do a lot, all the years have been fun and this one was just delayed fun,” said Oswego senior Laura Cummings, who completed her fourth varsity season.
“I was so happy that I got to play because we can’t go to school, we’re all virtual, so I didn’t get to see any of my friends, but at tennis, I’m able to see them.”
Oswego sported eight seniors on its roster, five of which were longtime program mainstays, while three newcomers joined from other varsity sports that had their seasons delayed by either the state or Section 3 to the Fall II season in March.
The expanded group was excited to get the green light for a season of any kind. The Oswego Board of Education narrowly voted to approve the participating fall sports, 4-3, at a September meeting while other nearby districts, such as Fulton or Sandy Creek, opted to delay all fall sports until March.
“I’ve had a lot of fun, it’s not about the matches and the winning and that satisfaction of playing a real match, it’s been more just hitting and relieving a lot of stress and anxiety and anger, and having fun with your teammates while you’re here,” said senior Sonja Anderson, a would-be potential Section 3 qualifier who shined at first singles for much of the season despite battling a lingering elbow injury.
She added: “They’re just amazing teammates and I’m glad I got to meet with them and play with them all this year through all of the negative.”
After the initial delay of nearly a month to begin practices due to uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic, Oswego coach Trina Mills was tasked with helping her team navigate a series of schedule alterations due to weather conditions.
The Buccaneers had four of their six originally scheduled matches postponed due to rain and had only completed one match prior to Oct. 30. Five of their six matches were played over an eight-day span to end the season, during a prolonged stretch of unusually warm and sunny days.
“It was challenging this year, we didn’t have a whole lot of practices either because of the rain,” Mills said. “Athletes always progress as the season goes on, but our season has been so choppy and short, that they’re at the point now where they should start winning, and our season is over.”
Another unique element of the season that often felt like it was played in the upside down was the switch from a traditional senior night to a senior morning celebration, which was livestreamed.
Prior to a home match against Central Square on Oct. 31, Mills recognized the eight seniors with a brief speech for each. That outing was also postponed from its originally scheduled date the week prior.
“It was really awesome, and I won my match that day, so it was pretty euphoric,” Anderson said. “The best part was when coach Mills was introducing all the seniors and saying a piece about every single person, it felt really special and personal.”
Oswego will look to get back on track in the win column next season despite the loss of a large senior class, including Anderson and Cummings, a pair of experienced program leaders.
Those who participated this fall view the campaign as a success despite the final record.
“I think they’re very happy to be out of their house socializing, almost every day they get to see the same set of girls, and I think that’s really important for the kids, mentally, to have that connection,” Mills said. “I’m so glad that they were able to have a season to be able to connect with somebody else.”
