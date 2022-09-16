MEXICO — The Oswego and Mexico High School girls varsity swimming teams will join competitive forces for the upcoming season as they aim to maintain program momentum on each side.
Oswego and Mexico — two of the top area squads in recent years with each sending multiple swimmers to the last two state championship meets — opened their first season together as a newly combined unit this week.
The plan is to connect for this year and next, pending board approval for 2023, due to low participation numbers at Mexico.
“Combining with Oswego this year is going to be interesting and I’m really looking forward to it,” said Mexico senior standout, Alexa von Holtz.
“It’s definitely fun getting to meet new girls and practice with another team, we’ll come together about once a week, it’s keeping the energy up and I think that’s what we needed with both teams taking a big hit and losing a lot of seniors, keeping the energy up and coming together.”
Mexico’s new head coach, Dave von Holtz, said that he assessed the projected roster soon after taking over this past April and anticipated only eight swimmers after the varsity squad graduated a third of its 15-member team. Other injuries and commitments further limited the expected number of returners.
He reached out to Oswego head coach, Josh Lerch, regarding the merger with the mission of building up participation levels on Mexico’s modified team over the next two seasons. von Holtz feared the alternatives of damaging morale with a limited lineup piling up dual meet losses or joining with the boys team in the winter.
Oswego planned to enter the season with around 20 varsity swimmers, more than enough to sustain for the full season, but Lerch said they were willing to partner with the neighboring district.
The teams will split hosting duties for regular-season meets, each planning to celebrate a separate senior night. They combine once a week for practices but otherwise train at their respective pools to make most efficient use of their time and limit travel demands.
“I know some of Mexico’s swimmers as well as I do mine because they’ve been swimming forever,” Lerch said.
“Some of his girls I think will help my top girls push themselves, and between the two teams, we have some of the top distance swimmers in the section and that’s been fun getting them together and trying to have them swim with each other. It’s good, there’s no drawback.”
The Oswego-Mexico team will be aligned in the Salt City Athletic Conference and compete in Section 3 Class A after each was most recently set in Class B.
The Tigers and Buccaneers have sported a spirited rivalry as each has program has progressed, but many have also trained together in recent offseason club swimming as members of the Mexico Tiger Sharks.
Oswego sent six swimmers to the state championship meet last year and was represented across seven events for the most under Lerch, who is entering his 17th season at the helm. The team had four state qualifiers in 2019, and the 2020 meet was called off due to COVID-19 concerns.
Mexico, meanwhile, sported five state qualifiers along with an alternate, spanning six events for the most in the team history last year. The Tigers also sent four plus an alternate to the state meet in 2019.
“Some of them already have been swimming together for about a year or two,” Lerch said.
“But states-wise, last year was surely one of the best years of talent for both of our teams. I think they were really more competitors last year, they were not necessarily training together at that point, we were racing against each other, which was great for both teams.”
Mexico is also beginning a new phase under von Holtz after former coach Shawn Parkhurst shifted to the modified team. Longtime assistant coach Sally Oliver has remained on to guide the divers.
von Holtz was a program assistant for the past six years and is the father of senior Alexa von Holtz, who has been a varsity mainstay since seventh grade.
“I’ve known most of these girls for quite a few years, so I would consider the transition to be smooth,” Dave von Holtz said. “Even though there is only a handful of girls this year, they’re really working hard and I’m happy with what they’ve produced so far.”
Alexa von Holtz, who is committed to NCAA Division I Ball State University, leads the returners from Mexico.
She has reached every state meet held since 2017 and holds Section 3 Class B records in the 100 butterfly (55.4 seconds), 200 freestyle (1:52.63), 200 individual medley (2:04.20), 100 free (52.12), and 100 backstroke (58.37).
The Tigers also bring back junior Evie Fontana as another state qualifier and one of the top area distance swimmers, along with multiple Section 3 qualifying divers.
Oswego’s contingent contains a majorty of underclassmen but will be led by Ciarrah Tynan, another elite distance swimmer, along with fellow state competitors Joscelyn Coniski and McKenzie Partlow.
“It’s different, we’re still trying to get used to it, but I’m looking forward to a successful season,” Dave von Holtz said. “I think we’ll be a competitive team being combined with Oswego.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.