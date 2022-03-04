OSWEGO — Kevin Morgan recalls his first glimpse of Oswego High School senior Jack Tonkin through videos of a then middle-school student performing backflips on a motorized scooter, and instantly pictured him launching from a diving board.
Morgan’s vision came to fruition and the Buccaneers assistant varsity swim and dive coach, who works most closely with the Oswego divers, will help guide Tonkin through his second career state championship meet beginning Friday at Ithaca College.
Tonkin has been a varsity diver for all four year of high school and first took to the sport as a thrill-seeking eighth grader, who rode scooters as a hobby and was a fan of BMX and motocross racing. His first flip came on a bike at age 11.
“I just kind of fell in love with the idea of flipping through the air, eventually I got into high school and saw the diving board, and thought it was an opportunity to do something I love and something I’m good at for the team, so it sparked an interest,” Tonkin said.
“I’ve learned a lot of new skills and gotten a lot of opportunities that I wouldn’t have if I didn’t join the team,” he added.
Tonkin has channeled his physical creativity solely through the diving board over the last few years to lessen the potential for injury as his dedication to the sport deepened. He suffered a shoulder injury during a trick attempt at a camp several summers back and opted to ease back his time on the bike.
Morgan said that Tonkin’s athleticism was on display immediately and he carried over a fearless mentality that was already ingrained.
He developed quickly but has grown especially over the last few years as his knowledge for diving and the nuances of the sport has expanded. Morgan noted that he and Tonkin now collectively establish goals and develop the path for how to achieve them.
“It’s through his hard work and growth not only as an athlete but as a person and us being able to have good conversations about training sessions, and early on, why we need to do things that correlate better in the diving world versus the ramp world of being on a scooter, going over the different physics of both,” Morgan said. “I’ve seen a lot of growth and maturity with him.”
Tonkin placed 43rd in the state championships in his first appearance as a sophomore in 2020. The state meet was called off last year due to COVID-19 concerns.
His experience should pay off as he and Morgan have worked through a list of dives that they believe will be competitive while allowing Tonkin to perform clean and comfortable routines on the big stage.
“I’m a lot more confident and I know that with the skills I have since then, I have cleaner entries, have gotten a lot higher on the board, I know I can score more than I did two years ago,” Tonkin said.
“I try not to think about it too much, but once I get there, I’m definitely driven and motivated. I’m going to do what I can and do it to the best of my abilities.”
Tonkin posted the fourth-highest score among all divers at the Section 3 state qualifier Feb. 18 at Nottingham High School with a lifetime best score of 493.9. He placed second in the Section 3 Class B meet earlier that week.
“He is one of those rare breeds that he’s never really shaken by the moment or the competition, he’s actually at his best on game day, where he’s just going to cut loose and have fun,” Morgan said. “That’s something that I can’t coach, that he naturally has.”
He added: “There are so many intangible things that he brings to the table that go above and beyond just being the athlete that he is. He’s been a true pleasure of a person to work with.”
