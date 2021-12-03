PHOENIX — Soon after the Phoenix High School varsity boys basketball team wrapped up a breakout season last spring, coach Nick Perioli started opening the gym at 5:45 a.m. for shooting workouts at the request of senior John Dion.
Within a week or two, Dion was joined for the early training sessions by Zachary Ashby, then fellow classmates Nicholas Sisera and Ian Burgett began attending, followed by some of the younger players.
The Firebirds have maintained that pace in preparation as they are determined to carry over their success into the upcoming season, which tipped off over the past week for all Section 3 teams.
“That’s not me or coaches pressuring them,” Perioli said. “That’s kids calling me: ‘Hey coach, can we get in the gym?’ When you have kids like that, of course you might not win every game because that’s how basketball is, but it makes it enjoyable because you know that you’re working for something, and they see it.”
Phoenix is coming off a 9-4 season for its highest win percentage in more than 10 years and its second-highest win total in seven seasons despite the campaign being delayed and condensed last year due to COVID-19 concerns. Dion averaged 17.5 points per game and was named the Onondaga High School League Oswego County Division Player of the Year.
Phoenix went 2-8 the year prior and won a combined eight games over the previous two seasons.
The unit lost seven players to graduation but will be led by four returning seniors in pursuit of their goal of securing a Section 3 Class B playoff home game. The Firebirds last won the sectional title more than three decades ago, and the tournament was not held last year amid the pandemic.
“I think we’re really confident now, usually Phoenix doesn’t have the best record of winning, so I think that’s built our confidence for sure,” Dion said of last season. “We all want to win as much as possible and we’re willing to do whatever it takes to do that.”
The four expected senior starters — Dion, Ashby, Sisera, and Burgett — were compelled to guide the way for a productive offseason to build on last year’s program resurgence.
The early-morning workouts were part of a routine that included summer league, open gyms, and accountability for individual skill development.
“Winning like we did last year definitely helps but we’ve still got to work hard,” Burgett said. “We can’t just take that good season we had last year. We have to start over and try to do it again.”
The returning veteran quadrant is aiming to cap off their respective careers together on a high note after beginning as a unit in area youth leagues.
Dion, Ashby and Sisera are entering their third varsity season together while Burgett was moved up last year and displayed vast improvement.
“We’ve played in lots and lots of games together and have built great chemistry,” Sisera said.
Ashby added: “We’ve always been on the same team, or even played against each other on some community basketball teams. We know where each guy is going to be, and we know what everyone is good at.”
Perioli also has noted familiarity with his key seniors, having started as an assistant coach in the program when each was in eighth grade and working with them on their way up through.
He hopes to capitalize on the cohesiveness by relying on the transition game in a free-flowing offense featuring ball movement, speed, and outside shooting.
“When you got a team like that, it’s tough to beat because anybody can beat you and nobody’s forcing anything, so that’s the best part about these guys,” Perioli said. “They’ll have some fun and look for each other, and just play for each other.”
He added: “Those are some of the reasons you coach to get a group like this. They’re special and hopefully it shows in the win column, too.”
