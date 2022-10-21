PHOENIX — The Phoenix varsity girls soccer team held a fundraiser to raise breast cancer awareness during their game against Fabius-Pompey on Oct. 12 on the high school turf field.
The Firebirds wore pink uniforms and encouraged fans to wear pink, raising more than $600 in advance T-shirt sales for the Carol Baldwin Fund. They also accepted donations during the game as part of their fourth annual event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.