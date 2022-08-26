PHOENIX — Courtney Carter has cemented her NCAA Division I future before focusing on leaving a lasting impression for the Phoenix High School varsity girls soccer team.
Carter recently gave her verbal commitment to play for the Rider University women’s soccer team of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference next year.
Carter opened practice for her fifth varsity season as the only returning senior for the Firebirds this week. She is believed to be the first player in program history to go Division I for women’s soccer, according to athletic director John Jeffries.
“I’ve always wanted to play college soccer since I started playing,” Carter said. “It feels great, it makes your confidence better, and it just feels awesome to have it set.”
Carter visited the Rider campus in Lawrence Township, N.J., in the early spring and made her decision to commit not long after.
She spoke fondly of her visits with coaches and players and likened the small-town atmosphere to her current surroundings.
Rider went 5-10-2 last fall but finished with a winning record in each of the three previous seasons. The Broncos have reached the MAAC Tournament in nine straight years under head coach Drayson Hounsome.
“The campus is just so beautiful, and the team is great for me,” Carter said. “I’m so excited to get there.”
Carter has played four varsity seasons at Phoenix and finished as the leading scorer three times, including last year with 14 goals and 7 assists, per the Section 3 stats website.
She has tallied 38 career goals and helped guide Phoenix to a winning percentage of .500 or better in three straight seasons, which marks the best program stretch of the past decade.
Carter trains and plays travel club soccer with the Syracuse Development Academy in the offseason.
“That’s a great accomplishment for all the hard work she has put in, and now it’s her senior year and she wants to go out with as many wins as we can to go out with a bang,” Phoenix head coach Jason Stenta said.
The Firebirds lost two seniors to graduation and are expected to return their next two leading scorers after Carter — sophomores Danielle Sussey (8 goals-2 assists) and Brooklyn Olschewske (5-5) — along with starting goalie, junior Sara Ruetsch.
Phoenix held a team camp along with voluntary weekly practices over the past summer. The young, developing unit also took part in the Syracuse City summer league, their first such endeavor in five years under Stenta.
“There were a few younger girls that came up and played and we’re pulling up some of them, which is really nice, and just the fact that we were able to play together over the summer, I think it will make us way better this season than we were last year,” Olschewske said.
Ruetsch added: “We’re really young and we keep bringing back a lot of players, so we’re just going to keep building up as a team.”
The Phoenix Firebirds are aiming to continue their rise this season by securing the program’s first Section 3 playoff win in more than 10 years.
They are scheduled to host Altmar-Parish-Williamstown at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 to open the upcoming regular season.
“It’s really exciting, we have a lot of new, young girls that have been working hard in the offseason, so I’m excited to see what they do,” Carter said. “I just want to play the best I can play and have our team get as far as possible. I’m excited for the season to begin.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.