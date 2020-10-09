PHOENIX — The Phoenix varsity girls tennis team recognized its four seniors prior to a season-opening victory Monday at John C. Birdlebough High School, celebrating an eclectic group ranging from rookie to reigning Section 3 champion, all of whom strongly represented the expanded squad.
The Firebirds captured a 5-2 victory over Pulaski to kick off the new campaign on its home court and cap off the senior night festivities in triumphant fashion.
Phoenix coach Chris Gould recognized sixth-year varsity senior and reigning Section 3 Division III singles champion, Brielle DeRoberts, along with longtime contributors Mackenzie VanAuken and Marianne Barrington, and varsity newcomer Hailey Fredericks prior to the match.
All seniors won their respective matches — DeRoberts cruised to an 8-0 win in first singles while VanAuken and Barrington won at first doubles, and Fredericks claimed a tiebreaker at third singles to highlight her thrilling debut.
“I’m happy to see that this sport got its chance to go, considering everything going on,” said Barrington, who is in her fourth varsity season. “It means everything to me. I was really upset because I thought tennis was for sure going to be canceled, but this happened, and it saved my senior year.”
The Firebirds are sporting more than a dozen players on their roster overall to mark the largest group in coach Chris Gould’s five-year tenure.
The team has benefitted from the increased pool of athletes due to the delay to multiple fall sports — volleyball, competitive cheer, and swim are the district’s traditional girls fall sports offerings that were moved to the Fall II season slated for March.
“We have a lot more numbers than we’ve ever had,” DeRoberts said. “It’s different because we’re usually trying to really get girls, and we were this year, too, but now we can do a lot more drills and really create a team that we’re all looking for. It’s more fun with a lot more people.”
She added: “I think we have a lot of spirit, a lot of girls with different personalities and that’s what makes us stronger. We have a lot of different perspectives and it makes a lot of fun to play with and play against, and we’re just out there to have fun.”
Phoenix relaunched its tennis program in 2013 after several years of dormancy. DeRoberts’ older sister, Gianna, was in seventh-grade at the time and the family played a key role in helping generate interest.
DeRoberts has helped lead the recruiting charge to maintain the program in recent years but didn’t have to work as hard to find capable athletes aiming to learn the sport this fall.
“We have about 10 new players and that’s really big for Phoenix because we don’t usually have that many girls interested in tennis, but it has been really good to see the amount of new people and the interest in the sport, I think it’s really good for the team,” Barrington said.
She added: “It makes the challenges that we get at practices a lot harder and more interesting to do, because we don’t know everybody’s skill, so we’re just kind of trying our best all the time because we don’t know who might be better than us, who might be worse, everything is just so new, it’s very cool though.”
Gould said that the team has adjusted to new practice routines, both due to the larger roster and COVID-19 protocol. Players are required to wear masks and balls are individually initialed to avoid sharing.
To keep players active throughout practices, Gould has leaned on his more experienced veterans to help lead drills throughout the preseason.
“It’s so nice to have this many kids out here,” Gould said. “I’m very passionate about tennis and I play a ton myself, it’s a family thing for me, so to have this many kids out here and being able to pass the game onto them, it means a lot to me to be able to do that, regardless of the wins and losses. I’m very happy to have them all out here.”
Fredericks highlighted the action among the first-year varsity players on Monday. She and her opponent played to an 8-8 tie before the Phoenix newcomer won the tiebreaker set to pull out the victory in her first career match.
“I don’t even know (how), honestly, it was just concentration,” Fredericks said. “It was extremely fun. … The team is a lot of fun. I enjoy it, a lot of nice people, and they’ve been welcoming.”
Fredericks is a former soccer player who joined the tennis team because she plans to enlist in the Navy next month and wanted to play a non-contact sport for the fall season.
“She’s a pretty good athlete, new to the sport, and she pulled off a nice win today,” Gould said. “Athleticism can pay off at times, and so does hustle, and she’s very coachable. I think she’s taken a lot of her skills from the other sports and brought them to tennis.”
The Firebirds are among the area teams that will play a fast-paced schedule this fall, consisting of 11 matches scheduled across less than three weeks.
There will be no Section 3 or state tournaments for teams or individuals due to COVID-19 concerns.
“It’s not ideal, but I’ll take what I can get for my senior year,” DeRoberts said. “It’s super exciting and fun, and I’m glad to be back. I’m really grateful to be out here.”
VanAuken, a third-year team leader, added: “I’m really happy to have the season considering COVID, it’s just fun. I would have been really upset if we didn’t get this last year because I’m going to miss tennis, so I’m glad we got to do this.”
