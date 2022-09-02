OSWEGO – Faced with either taking the recommendation of a school district committee or the very emotional and heartfelt pleas of the students negatively affected by that recommendation, the Oswego Board of Education chose those they were elected to serve over those they hire and agreed in a five to one vote Wednesday morning, Aug. 24 to keep the Oswego High School Girls Varsity Basketball team’s coach, Joe Babcock, on for another season.
Board members David Crisafulli, Dr. James MacKenzie, Sean Ohnmacht, Dr. Heidi Sweeney, and Tom Ciappa voted for Babcock’s reappointment. Board President Dr. Lisa Glidden voted against, and Pamela Dowd, who voted the night before to appoint the committee’s recommended candidate, was absent.
Though only one member voted against Babcock’s reappointment Wednesday, in actuality, three members were originally opposed. Tuesday night’s vote on whether to approve the district committee’s recommended candidate went down to defeat in a five to two vote that board member Tom Ciappa explained at the next morning’s meeting should have been a four to three vote. He voted the opposite way he intended by mistake, he said. Regardless, the committee’s recommendation would have been voted down either way, and that, according to the members in opposition to that defeat, was the basis of their dissenting vote.
As Board President Dr. Lisa Glidden said Wednesday, “I’m concerned about the process that we are subverting here. We have a process in place, we have administrators who did their job and vetted candidates for the position, made their recommendation, and we are not listening to that recommendation. And I think we’re undermining our staff and the employees of the district if we do that. Last night was hard. It was challenging to see those students who were there, who were so clearly feeling anxiety and were so upset about this. And I think we need to remind ourselves, as the adults and models for behavior, that all of the adults in our community, parents or not, need to be helping our students and children have tools to deal with anxiety and turbulence and uncertainty, because they’re going to face turbulence and uncertainty and change. And if we fan the fuels of that anxiety for them, it makes things worse, and we should act in ways that help to give them the tools to deal with that, to deal with those concerns.”
Board member Heidi Sweeney followed up asking for understanding from the public and expressing a desire to move forward. “Last night was very challenging,” she said, “and I wouldn’t want the public or our administrative team to make presumptions about why some of us voted the way we did last night. I think we have different reasons why our vote turned out the way it was, and it’s challenging as a board member, because there are things that we can’t speak about in public session by law and by appropriateness. I was a very difficult night, and I’m sure most of us felt that throughout the night, and I do support Dr. Calvin (Mathis’) desire to move this forward in some way that provides resolution so that we can move forward and focus on opening schools successfully in September.”
Board member Tom Ciappa, after admitting his mistaken vote the previous night, voted in favor of Babcock Wednesday mainly out of respect for Superintendent Calvin Mathis’ desire to move on. After briefly mentioning the economics of the situation, Ciappa went on to reiterate Lisa Glidden’s position. “We pay people a lot of money to make those decisions,” he said. “I do want us collectively to be aware in the future of undermining the positions and recommendations that are given to us, because it undermines their faith in us and our support for them.”
And finally, before the board’s Wednesday morning vote, board member Sean Ohnmacht put the whole emotional, confusing, and difficult situation into perspective.
“I agree there was a committee put in place to go through a process of the way that this was handled,” Ohnmacht said, “but sometimes that process, there’s a human element. And I feel that human element came out last night with the girls that spoke for Coach Babcock. There’s not very often that we have an amendment in front of us that we turn down. And last night the vote went one way, I didn’t know which way it was going to go, and it went that way. I think it’s a one-time deal, and the next time we have something to vote on, it won’t go that way, or won’t go against the committee. I just think that was a one-time shot, and it was the human element that made that decision an extraordinary circumstance, because that’s not normally the way that stuff rolls.”
Joe Babcock gave his reaction to the entire experience in an interview a few days after all had settled down.
On seeing his players speaking about him and the coaching staff, he said, “It was very humbling. It probably changed me as a person hearing that. They’re the ones who organized the rally.
“I think if it wasn’t for them (his players and supporters) and the parents that went up and spoke, I don’t think I’d be the head coach right now.”
Wednesday night’s vote “didn’t necessarily mean that I won,” he said. “That just meant that he (the other candidate) wasn’t going to be the coach.”
Regarding the committee that recommended the other candidate become coach, Babcock explained, “They had a committee once they had two candidates for the position, and they had a new AD (athletic director), they decided to have a committee and do interviews with the two candidates. I walked out of that interview and I was very confident with my interview, but I have no idea how his interview went, but when I looked on the agenda (for Tuesday night’s meeting), I saw that he was the candidate and I wasn’t.”
Over and over, Babcock’s optimism and kindness came through in the numerous times I spoke with him.
“Everything worked out,” he said after Wednesday’s reappointment. “I don’t…A lot of times in life questioning the reason why things happen…Things happen for a reason. I have no hard feelings about anything that went on. I’m happy to have the position back. The kids are happy. We had an open gym the other day. It was really cool to be back in that gym again with my coaches and my players. I wasn’t sure if I’d ever step foot in that gym as a coach again.”
And too, Babcock’s immediate willingness to share the spotlight, to recognize the importance and contributions of others, along with his steadfast wider view of life and its lessons, and his desire to share and teach those lessons to his players, to instill a higher moral character in them through basketball and through life’s experiences, all that never wavered.
“Every one of these kids’ speeches had my name in it,” he said, “and it had (Assistant Coach Amanda) Reno’s name on it. Every one of them did. It wasn’t just about…yeah, the night was about me because it was my position, but within the kids, it’s just as much about her. She’s just as important as I am, and those kids…the anxiety of losing both of us was starting to take a toll on those kids.
“We focused on the girls being empowered to speak for, not me, but for what they wanted and what they stood for,” Babcock continued. “That was the cool thing that happened, and we spoke about this at the open gym that you know what? This is something we’ll never forget the rest of our lives, and this is something where you can add on to this life lesson that we try to learn, meaning, how you were empowered, and you had a voice. Instead of sitting back, they spoke. And I was humbled to the core, and when it was my turn to speak it was tough to get it out because every word that they said, that those kids said, was emotional to me. It was a few days…it was really, really emotional. And I told these kids, I said, ‘There’s nothing negative about this. Don’t listen to the haters. We’ll make this into a positive. Everything worked out, and you’ve got to look forward now, we can’t look behind. We’ve got to continue to build on what we’ve been working at, and we just can’t take our eyes off of the prize now. We’ve just got to keep continuing to forge forward and not look back.’”
Prior to Tuesday evening’s school board meeting, students and parents rallied outside Oswego High School in support of Babcock. He commented on that and called Assistant Coach Amanda Reno over so I could meet her.
“To see these kids and these parents step up for me, it makes me believe I was doing some right things,” Babcock said looking out over the crowd.
“Reno’s been my assistant coach since I started high school basketball,” Babcock said. “We didn’t know each other. She reached out. I took her on, and she’s as loved as anyone in this program.”
“We’ve been here together since the start,” said Amanda Reno, who’s been assistant coach all three years Babcock has been head coach, “and the way we walked into this, the seniors we walked into had three different coaches in their high school career. So, the second we got there we knew it was time to start rebuilding, and from that first day, we hit the ground running. I came up through this program, and I know what it did for me, and I believe my coaches and my teammates shaped me into the person that I am today, and I wanted to give back to somebody, and then I met Coach Babcock who shared that same passion and Coach Lavner and I just feel that what we’re building here is something that’s truly one of a kind. You can’t replicate the dedication from any of us and especially Coach Babcock. He played college basketball. He comes with so many years of coaching experience, and he’s coached some of these girls since they were in third, fourth, fifth, sixth grade. And they would hate to see him go. It would really, really hurt the program. Coach Babcock is not only a friend, he’s become family and a mentor to me. You can see the outpouring of love here, and we had a petition that one of the parents created that there was over 1,000 signatures on. That just tells the story.
“For me, this is what built me into who I am,” Reno said. “And when you get older, you realize that. That makes you look down and you want to do that for other people, you want to be that role model that people look up to. As soon as I met Coach Babcock, I knew he had the same mentality.”
Both Babcock and Reno played basketball in their separate days at Oswego High School. Now they’re both coaching it as they have been for three years. And though this experience has been tough, emotionally and psychologically hard on everyone, capping an already hard COVID-plagued two years previous, Babcock is very optimistic about the team’s future. And in case you miss that on the scoreboard, you can’t miss it in the sparkle in the eyes and the enthusiasm in the voice of both Babcock and Reno, past team members who are still giving back to their school and its teams. It’s something very special Oswego High School has here. And the girls and their parents know it so well.
