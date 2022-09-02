OSWEGO – Faced with either taking the recommendation of a school district committee or the very emotional and heartfelt pleas of the students negatively affected by that recommendation, the Oswego Board of Education chose those they were elected to serve over those they hire and agreed in a five to one vote Wednesday morning, Aug. 24 to keep the Oswego High School Girls Varsity Basketball team’s coach, Joe Babcock, on for another season.

Board members David Crisafulli, Dr. James MacKenzie, Sean Ohnmacht, Dr. Heidi Sweeney, and Tom Ciappa voted for Babcock’s reappointment. Board President Dr. Lisa Glidden voted against, and Pamela Dowd, who voted the night before to appoint the committee’s recommended candidate, was absent.

