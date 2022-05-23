OSWEGO COUNTY - The Pulaski High School baseball, Sandy Creek softball, and Fulton girls lacrosse teams were each selected as the No. 3 seed in their respective brackets to highlight Oswego County teams in the Section 3 playoff tournaments set to begin this week.
Pulaski (12-3 overall) will begin play by hosting No. 14 Sauquoit Valley at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Class C baseball tourney, the same time that the seventh-seeded and two-time defending champion Blue Devils softball squad will host No. 10 South Lewis on the nearby high school field.
Here is a look at all the Oswego County teams that advanced to the sectional playoffs.
BASEBALL
Pulaski was the highest area seed for baseball when pairings were released on Sunday and the only county team to qualify in Class C.
Phoenix (11-7) was seeded 10th in Class B and will open at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday with a first-round game at No. 7 Solvay (13-6).
Two area teams qualified in Class A with first-round road games slated for 5 p.m. Tuesday — No. 9 Oswego (9-11) at No. 8 Jamesville-DeWitt (7-9) along with 10th-seeded Fulton (5-10) at No. 7 New Hartford (8-6).
The baseball finals for all classes will be held May 30 and 31 at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse.
SOFTBALL
Sandy Creek (15-2) enters as the top area seed in softball but is part of a potent Class C bracket that also includes Pulaski (12-3), which captured the two most recent championships conducted in 2019 and 2021.
The Comets will open with No. 14 Sauquoit Valley, and along with the Blue Devils, are joined by four other area squads set to begin with first-round games at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The Class A bracket features an all-area matchup in the first round when No. 10 Oswego (7-9) faces host No. 7 Central Square (11-8). In Class B, ninth-seeded Mexico (8-9) was scheduled to open at No. 8 Canastota (15-3) while No. 11 Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (7-6) faced No. 6 Jordan-Elbridge (16-2).
The sectional softball finals are scheduled for May 31 and June 1 at Carrier Park in Syracuse.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Fulton (10-6) garnered the third seed in Class C to top area teams and will host No. 6 Carthage at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
In Class B, fifth-seeded Central Square (11-4) is slated to play at Watertown while No. 6 Oswego (5-10) will play at No. 3 Auburn in its first sectional appearance since 2017. Both quarterfinal games are scheduled for Tuesday at 6 and 7 p.m., respectively.
The girls lacrosse finals for Class B and Class C are scheduled for May 31 at Cortland State University.
Both area teams that qualified for the boys lacrosse playoffs were eliminated over the past week.
Sixth-seeded Central Square (8-8) suffered a 16-5 loss at No. 3 Watertown in the Class B quarterfinals while No. 9 Fulton (4-11) dropped a Class C first-round game to No. 8 Chittenango, 19-6.
