PULASKI — Luke Tighe is approaching the perfect finale to his unblemished career for the Pulaski High School boys cross country team.
The senior standout will compete in the state Federations meet on Saturday at Bowdoin Park in Wappinger Falls. He is believed to be the first boy in school history to reach the prestigious race, per head coach Scott Jones, and the first Pulaski runner to qualify since 2011 graduate Katie Weisenburger.
The previously elusive event will cap off a remarkable career for Tighe, who helped the Blue Devils complete their fifth straight unbeaten campaign and league title, capturing every dual meet since he moved up to varsity in eighth grade.
“It was due justice for him to qualify for another level because of all the hard work,” Jones said. “He has such an interest and love of the sport, and works so hard at it, I’ve been amazed at his personal dedication to running distance, so it was really satisfying to see that.”
Tighe took eighth for Class D in the state championship meet last Saturday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School, placing in the same spot for the second straight year after completing the 5K course in 17 minutes and 20.5 seconds.
He improved this year to 72nd in the merged results combining all classes to advance to the Federations meet, which pits NYSPHSAA runners against competitors from the unaffiliated catholic leagues and New York City teams with no separation of classes.
“It’s a meet that I knew I was capable of qualifying for, last year I had a good season but that was the one meet I didn’t make that I wanted to go to, so now that I’ve gotten there, I’ve felt like I’ve competed in all the meets that I can,” Tighe said.
Tighe jumped 34 spots in the merged results compared to last year at the state meet. He advanced to states following a fourth-place finish in the Section 3 Class D race the week prior in the same location.
Tighe performed in what he considered close to ideal conditions at the state meet with temperatures in the low 50’s and a brisk wind.
“I feel like I left it all out there,” Tighe said. “I liked the weather better than at sectionals when it was around 70 degrees, I don’t run as well in the heat. It was a little windy (at states), but it was low 50’s, a nice temperature and I feel like I was able to give it everything I had.”
Tighe’s recent postseason performances came after helping lead Pulaski to a 10-0 overall record for its fifth straight perfect campaign and Onondaga High School League Patriot National Division crown.
The Blue Devils have won 54 straight dual meets dating back to Sept. 20, 2017, and also took first at the OHSL championships combining all divisions this year. The Adirondack Invitational was another notable team triumph along the way to extending their undefeated streak.
Pulaski narrowly beat Fabius-Pompey, 25-30, to close the regular season at home without a loss on Oct. 12.
“We were looking at our last meet on senior night being really close, so it was really awesome that we were able to pull through and win that last meet,” Tighe said.
“They’re like a family to me and I try to teach them everything I know about running so they can keep this win streak going after I’m gone, because I do think they have a really solid chance to keep winning league titles,” he added.
Jones credited the tradition of the Pulaski program garnering significant interest among participating athletes each year.
Over the last eight years, the small-school squad has produced a roster with at least 12 boys runners every season and as many as 25.
Jones listed maintaining their unbeaten streak as the main team goal entering the season while Tighe cited advancing to Federations as his top individual objective.
“Pulaski has a tremendous tradition of running sports, so there’s always a strong interest,” Jones said. “We have a summer running program that’s important to build a base for cross country, very strong camaraderie, and we’ve had very large teams.”
Jones added: “Luke has been our catalyst. He kind of changed the mind-set of a lot of the runners on our team as far as what goes into a season and his work ethic. I’m hoping that will carry over into next season with our underclassmen having such a tremendous role model.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.