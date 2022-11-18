PULASKI — Luke Tighe is approaching the perfect finale to his unblemished career for the Pulaski High School boys cross country team.

The senior standout will compete in the state Federations meet on Saturday at Bowdoin Park in Wappinger Falls. He is believed to be the first boy in school history to reach the prestigious race, per head coach Scott Jones, and the first Pulaski runner to qualify since 2011 graduate Katie Weisenburger.

