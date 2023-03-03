MEXICO — Truman Remenicky jumped head-first into a new sport with hopes of establishing a collegiate future, and his debut season is about to culminate at the state high school diving championships.

The Central Square junior, who competes as an independent under Mexico diving coach Sally Oliver, is among the top contenders for the NYSPHSAA boys diving championships Friday at Ithaca College. The swimming events also begin Friday and will conclude Saturday in the same location.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.