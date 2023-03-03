MEXICO — Truman Remenicky jumped head-first into a new sport with hopes of establishing a collegiate future, and his debut season is about to culminate at the state high school diving championships.
The Central Square junior, who competes as an independent under Mexico diving coach Sally Oliver, is among the top contenders for the NYSPHSAA boys diving championships Friday at Ithaca College. The swimming events also begin Friday and will conclude Saturday in the same location.
Remenicky is an accomplished gymnast who started at age five and has qualified for four national championship events. He also ranks atop his class academically and while prioritizing his studies reviewing his college options, noticed most contained a diving team but no NCAA gymnastics squad.
“I was best on floor and vault in gymnastics, and I was like: ‘Oh, well that’s basically everything that diving is, except that I have to go in head-first, so I might as well give it a shot,’” Remenicky said.
Remenicky quickly took to his latest endeavor and topped the state qualifying standard in his first full 11-dive varsity competition at the Mexico Diving Invitational in December. He improved his score in each of his five invitational meets.
Remenicky tallied a score of 520.72 as the top finisher at the Section 3 state qualifier and registered a 502.6 to win the Section 3 Class A title earlier this month. He ranked 10th on the state meet psych sheets entering the week for combined NYSPHSAA and Federations participants. He is the top-ranked Section 3 entrant.
The longtime gymnast credited his background for his ability to quickly adapt in his transition from the mats to the pool.
He competed in a variety of events but excelled in floor and vault and believes that he built the foundation for diving skills through his trampoline work and frequent twisting, flipping, focus on body positioning and flexibility.
“I wouldn’t be able to do anything I’m doing here if it wasn’t for (gymnastics),” Remenicky said. “I learned how to twist when I was nine, so everything is just kind of ingrained in me, especially for consistency. I’ve trained so intensely for gymnastics that everything is just kind of stuck in muscle memory.”
Remenicky trains with Blaze Gymnastics in Cicero and started competing for USA Gymnastics Future Stars Regional Development Teams at the age of eight. He garnered 2022 USA Gymnastics Academic All-American honors.
He has reached four national championship meets in the sport and advanced to the all-around final as a sophomore last year. Remenicky said that he plans to compete in both sports for the remainder of his high school tenure and will likely seek a club gymnastics team in college to continue his training.
“He has awesome body awareness,” Oliver said. “When I get the kids starting in modified, I’m always asking what they felt, and with Truman, he can always analyze where he went wrong and figure out what he needs to do without me having to say it. (His background) really helps, the body awareness and flexibility are awesome.”
When he’s not competing in either sport, Remenicky serves as the president of his science club and is a member of Central Square’s mock trial team. He recently helped lead a project in which the science club raised $1,200 for coral reef preservation.
He is working on a research and data analytics project with a Stanford postdoctoral scholar focused on noise pollution and impact on urban development that he eventually hopes to get published.
“It’s relatively early in the planning stages so it could shift more toward the psychology and sociology aspect of it, or it could shift more into the data analytics and computer science side of it,” Remenicky said.
Remenicky will represent Central Square along with his Mexico training partners at the state meet, while Fulton will send five swimmers and divers to complete the Oswego County contingent.
Senior Will Patterson also qualified in diving and will be joined by Fulton classmates Bryce Rogers (100 freestyle and 100 butterfly) and T.J. Clayton (100 butterfly) as individual competitors.
Clayton and Rogers will be joined by Christopher Mandart and Logan Ames on Fulton’s 200 medley relay and 200 free relay teams, both of which are competing.
