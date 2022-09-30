PHOENIX — Courtney Carter became the all-time leading scorer in Phoenix High School girls soccer history on Monday night.
The senior scored three goals to help the host Firebirds to an 8-0 nonleague victory over the Bishop Grimes Cobras to establish a new career record for the program.
Carter ended the game with 54 career goals across five varsity seasons to pass 2019 graduate Emilie Hilliard (51), who is currently a senior for the Division II Gannon University women’s soccer team.
Carter finished Monday with a team-high 13 goals to go with two assists this year for Phoenix (5-4 overall).
She is committed to play for Division I Rider University next year.
REDHAWKS ROLL INTO WEEK
The Central Square girls soccer team entered the week on a six-game winning streak with a 7-1-1 overall record. The Redhawks had won three in a row by a single goal entering a critical string of Class A matchups.
Junior Ryan Colton started the week with 22 goals and four assists to rank second among Section 3 players in all classes, according to the league stats website.
Senior goalie Samantha Haley — committed to play for Division I Syracuse next year — ranks sixth in the section with 111 saves and had allowed just six goals.
FOOTBALL
AREA TRIO REMAINS
UNBEATEN
The Sandy Creek football team is off to a 3-0 start in Section 3 Class D while Central Square and Fulton are each unbeaten thus far in their acclimation to the Independent Division.
The Comets will ride a balanced offense into a 6:30 p.m. matchup tonight against visiting Cato-Meridian.
Their senior tandem of quarterback Dustin Mackey and wide receiver Hayden Haines have connected for six touchdowns, while junior Mason Ennist has rushed for 257 yards and a pair of TDs on 53 carries. Sandy Creek has registered 401 team rush yards and 373 pass yards through the first three games.
Central Square (3-0) is coming off a 34-6 victory over defending Independent Division champion Mexico (1-3) and is slated for a nonleague game at Class AA Penfield tonight.
Fulton (3-0) is scheduled for a Saturday game at Jamesville-DeWitt.
The Redhawks, in their first Independent season, will host the Red Raiders on Oct. 8. Fulton joined the division for 2019 before returning to Class A and then shifting back to Independent this year.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
FULTON STAYS PERFECT
The Fulton girls volleyball team remained unbeaten, opening the week at 7-0 approaching the midway point of their regular season.
Fulton opened the week as the only remaining team with a perfect record in Class A this season, and one of three total in Section 3, joining Class AA Baldwinsville and Class D LaFayette.
The Red Raiders went 18-2 last year en route to winning the Section 3 Class A championship, and are a combined 35-4 since the start of the 2021 Spring II campaign.
Fulton junior Natalie Frost entered the week with 96 total kills this season to rank second among all Section 3 players. Her 4.36 kills-per-set average also ranked second, and she ranked fourth with 104 total points, according to the Section 3 stats website.
Fulton senior Sydney Sachel ranked eighth in the section for assists (135) to start the week.
ATHLETICS
SECTION 3 APPOINTS INTERIM DIRECTOR
Section 3 Athletics announced Monday the appointment of Tamela Ray as the section’s interim Executive Director.
Ray’s term begins Saturday. She will work alongside current Executive Director John Rathbun through his retirement date of Dec. 31.
The Section 3 Board of Directors will continue to search for a permanent director.
Ray will serve Section 3’s 105 member school districts, including the nine in Oswego County, until a new director is found.
