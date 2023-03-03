High school roundup: Fulton’s Clohecy places fifth at state wrestling

Fulton sophomore Johnathan Clohecy, second from right, after placing fifth in the Division I 160-pound bracket at the state wrestling championships last Saturday at MVP Arena in Albany. Photo from NYSPHSAA Twitter page.

Fulton High School sophomore Johnathan Clohecy placed fifth in the Division I 160-pound bracket at the state wrestling championships this past weekend at MVP Arena in Albany.

Clohecy claimed a 41-second pin over Coy Raines of Section 5-Churchville Chili in his consolation bout to claim the top-five standing as the only Oswego County representative on the place-finisher podiums.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.