Fulton High School sophomore Johnathan Clohecy placed fifth in the Division I 160-pound bracket at the state wrestling championships this past weekend at MVP Arena in Albany.
Clohecy claimed a 41-second pin over Coy Raines of Section 5-Churchville Chili in his consolation bout to claim the top-five standing as the only Oswego County representative on the place-finisher podiums.
He suffered his first loss of the season in the semifinals earlier that day, pinned in two minutes and 57 seconds by Section 8-Herricks senior Joseph Mattei. He won by pin in his first match and beat Section 6-Niagara Falls senior, Michael Syposs, via 10-7 decision in the quarterfinals.
Clohecy ended his campaign with a 37-2 overall record, per results from cnywrestling.com.
Fulton senior Walter Crofoot (138 pounds) lost his first bout by 8-9 decision and did not advance in the consolation. He wrapped the season with a 29-7 record and went 86-31 for his career.
Central Square junior Rocky Files fell by pin in the 215-pound quarterfinals to Ballston Spa senior Darrien Insogna and ended up eighth in the consolation bracket. He finished 38-4 for the season.
South Jefferson/Sandy Creek freshman Brock Frederick reached the Division II 110-pound quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Darren Florance of Section 4-BGAH. He ended with a 30-2 following a loss in the consolation.
His SJSC teammate, Ryley Monica, won his first match via 8-1 decision before being eliminated ahead of the quarterfinals. The junior won two of four matches overall at the state tourney and ended the campaign with a 35-7 record.
AREA DUO REACHES STATE MEET
Central Square senior Alyssa Costello and Altmar-Parish-Williamstown junior Isabella Scott each qualified for the state indoor track and field tournament on Saturday at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island.
The Oswego County duo both qualified in the girls 55-meter dash.
Costello placed third in the event at the recent Section 3 state qualifier with a personal-best time of 7.29 seconds and Scott placed fourth at 7.43, according to results from leonetiming.com. They each met the criteria of placing top four in the qualifying meet while clearing the state standard time.
Costello placed second in the 55 dash at the Section 3 Class A championships at 7.38 seconds.
Scott won the sectional crown in Class C and clocked in at 7.44 to win the title and move onto the state qualifier.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.