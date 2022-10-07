FULTON — Fulton High School entered the week as one of the only two remaining undefeated Section 3 girls volleyball teams.
The Red Raiders began the week with an 8-0 record and all but one of their victories registered as a 3-0 sweep. Dating back to last season, Fulton has won 26 of its last 27 matches overall, with the lone setback to Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake in the state playoff quarterfinals last fall.
Fulton will host area rival Oswego at 6 p.m. on Wednesday with a key road game looming Oct. 18 at Jamesville-DeWitt (5-3), which entered the week with the second-best record in Section 3 Class A.
The defending Section 3 Class A champion has already secured its place in this year’s tournament as Fulton is guaranteed to win at least 40 percent of its games against Class A competition.
The Red Raiders garnered honorable mention in the most recent New York Volleyball Coaches Association poll released on Sept. 28.
Fulton junior Natalie Frost opened the week ranking second in all of Section 3 with 4.17 kills per set, according to the Section 3 stats website. Senior teammate Sydney Sachel was averaging six assists per set to rank sixth for the entire section.
Class AA Baldwinsville (7-0) was the only other unbeaten Section 3 squad entering the week. They are not scheduled to face Fulton this year.
FOOTBALL
RED RAIDERS, REDHAWKS TO CLASH
The Fulton varsity football team also entered the week with a perfect record at 4-0 approaching a key Section 3 Independent Division showdown against host Central Square slated for noon Saturday.
The Red Raiders recorded a forfeit win over Jamesville-DeWitt last weekend after rolling to three straight victories to open the campaign, out-scoring opponents by a combined 118-30.
Central Square, meanwhile, is coming off a 26-8 loss to Penfield for a nonleague setback after starting the season with three straight lopsided wins, including back-to-back shutouts to begin.
Both teams enter the matchup with 3-0 divisional records as the only units left without a league loss among the Independents. Fulton returned to the division this year after initially playing one season in 2019 before shifting back to Class A, while Central Square is in its first year as an Independent.
Sandy Creek is 4-0 in Section 3 Class D with two regular season games left, joining Dolgeville as the only undefeated Class D squads to start the week.
GIRLS SOCCER
CENTRAL SQUARE BOUNCES BACK
The Central Square girls soccer team recovered from back-to-back losses and entered the week with a 9-3-1 overall record to top all Oswego County teams and rank third in Section 3 Class A.
Central Square suffered a 2-1 loss to Whitesboro on Sept. 26 to snap a six-game winning streak and followed with a 1-0 loss to Jamesville-DeWitt. The Redhawks have since bounced back with wins over Auburn and Fulton by a combined 10-1 score.
Central Square was scheduled to host its senior night as one of two final regular-season games earlier this week.
The seeding meeting for Section 3 playoffs is slated for Oct. 16. Central Square is likely to be joined by a handful of area teams currently in line to qualify, including Fulton (5-6-1) in Class A, along with Hannibal (8-2), Phoenix (8-4) and Mexico (7-4-2) in Class B, and Pulaski (5-4-1) and Sandy Creek (5-5-1) in Class C.
BOYS SOCCER
REDHAWKS ON A ROLL
The Central Square boys soccer team has won six of its last eight to shake off a slow start and reassert itself into the playoff mix.
The Redhawks entered the week with a 6-5-1 overall record after opening with three losses and a tie across its first four games. They reached the Section 3 Class A final for their first championship appearance last year.
Central Square forward Alex Maciariello has led a balanced offensive attack with seven goals and four assists, per the Section 3 stats website, while sophomore goalie Andrew Watrous has been credited with 73 stops and a save percentage of .880.
Phoenix (7-6) has won three of its last four games to rise in the Class B ranks. They are the only two Oswego County boys soccer teams with a winning percentage of .500 or better to start the week.
The boys soccer seeding meeting for sectional playoffs is also slated for Oct. 16 with opening round games to begin that week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.