High school roundup: Oswego, Central Square football set to clash

Central Square seniors, from left, quarterback/defensive back Braden Lucas, running back/linebacker Bradyn Chapman, and linebacker/offensive lineman Richard Fleischmann, at the recent Section 3 football Media Day at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Josh St. Croix/Johnson Newspapers.

OSWEGO — The Central Square and Oswego varsity football teams will face off for the first time in 15 years at 6:30 Friday night on the Oswego High School turf field.

The area Section 3 Independent squads will both aim to follow up on their first wins of the season.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.