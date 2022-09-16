OSWEGO — The Central Square and Oswego varsity football teams will face off for the first time in 15 years at 6:30 Friday night on the Oswego High School turf field.
The area Section 3 Independent squads will both aim to follow up on their first wins of the season.
Logan Mathews ran for four touchdowns to lift Oswego (1-1) to a 39-6 victory over Jordan-Elbridge last Thursday.
Central Square (1-0) claimed a 34-0 shutout over Nottingham the same night in its season opener on the road. Nathan Weed scored two touchdown runs in the first quarter while Braden Lucas tallied 135 rushing yards, scoring on a punt return and a 31-yard run.
The Redhawks won the most recent matchup over the Buccaneers, 50-30, on Oct. 24, 2007, according to archive results at syracuse.com.
Central Square is playing its first season as an Independent after shifting from Class A.
Pulaski and Altmar-Parish-Williamstown will each host Section 3 Independent foes this weekend after squaring off to open their respective seasons last Saturday.
Pulaski senior quarterback Teigen Reiter and sophomore Elias Acevedo each accounted for two touchdowns to help the host Blue Devils beat the Rebels, 34-27.
Reiter threw for a score and ran for another, completing 4 of 6 passes for 90 yards, while Acevedo tallied 101 total yards, contributing a TD receiving and rushing.
Pulaski will host Port Byron/Union Springs this week while APW hosts Hannibal, both games are slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Fulton (1-0) also secured a 35-16 victory over defending champion Mexico (0-2) in area matchups from the Independent Division last Saturday.
FIREBIRDS, COMETS WIN OPENERS
Phoenix erased a two-touchdown deficit in the first quarter to beat Port Byron/Union Springs, 40-36, in its Section 3 Independent season opener last Friday night. The Firebirds (1-0) had one win the prior three seasons combined.
Sandy Creek opened its Section 3 Class D campaign with a 35-0 shutout over Onondaga.
Senior quarterback Dustin Mackey threw three touchdown passes to Hayden Haines, connecting from 55, 15, and 35 yards out. Mackey also scored on an interception return and Mason Ennist ran a four-yard touchdown for the Comets.
TIGERS, REDHAWKS SET FOR CLASH
The Mexico girls soccer team entered the week unbeaten with a 4-0-1 overall record and is slated to host Central Square in a matchup of top area teams at noon Saturday on the Mexico High School turf field.
The Tigers have been led by senior Grace O’Gorman, who has contributed five goals and two assists to rank top 15 in Section 3 for points entering the week, according to the Section 3 stats website.
Central Square (1-1-1) has been led by the tandem of senior goalie Samantha Haley, who has registered 58 saves entering the week, and junior Ryan Colton, who ranks eighth in Section 3 for points with seven goals and two assists.
