OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego High School varsity boys golf team placed second in the Section 3 Class A fall championships at Green Lakes Golf Course in Fayetteville.
Kevin Waters and Gavin Ruggio each shot an 81 to pace the Buccaneers, while Logan Crannell finished just behind after firing an 82. All three Oswego golfers advanced to the state qualifying round in May.
Jamesville-DeWitt won its third straight fall Class A crown with a team score of 390. The championship was held Oct. 4 to begin the sectional postseason tournaments.
Oswego recently finished its regular season with a 13-2 overall record in matches.
SECTIONAL CONTENDERS EMERGE
The Section 3 girls soccer playoff seeding meeting is scheduled for Sunday with multiple Oswego County teams set to begin play as early as next Wednesday.
Central Square enters the week with a 10-4-1 overall record as the top area contender in Class A. The Redhawks gave won 9 of their last 12 games and are out-scoring opponents 42-11 in that span. Fulton (7-6-1) should also be in the Class A field.
Hannibal (10-3), Mexico (8-4-2) and Phoenix (8-6) are likely to represent the area in a loaded Class B bracket.
In Class C, Pulaski (5-5-1) opened the week all but assured of a playoff berth while Sandy Creek (5-6) and Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (4-9-1) are also vying for a spot.
AREA TRIO AIMING FOR BERTHS
After reaching the first Section 3 championship game in program history last season, the Central Square boys soccer team will likely need a string of upsets to advance again.
The Redhawks entered the week with a 6-8-1 overall record approaching the sectional seeding meeting on Sunday. They are one of two area teams likely in the lower half of the Class A bracket along with Fulton (5-8-1).
Phoenix (7-8) in Class B was the only other area boys team projected for a postseason appearance to start the week.
FULTON, PHOENIX NET KEY WINS
The Fulton football team claimed a 20-16 victory over Central Square in a pivotal Section 3 Independent Division showdown last Saturday.
Sam Cotton scored on a 70-yard interception return and caught a 66-yard touchdown pass from William Patterson V to highlight the win.
The Red Raiders improved to 5-0 as the only remaining undefeated team on the Independent circuit.
Phoenix improved to 4-1 overall following a 36-28 overtime victory over Altmar-Parish-Williamstown in another all-area matchup.
Tallen Prior rushed for a game-winning touchdown in overtime and the Firebirds defense made a stop on the ensuing possession to secure the win.
Joe Edick ran for a team-high 256 yards and a touchdown, while Prior added 69 rushing yards on 14 carries, including another touchdown in regulation. Dylan Tack added two rushing touchdowns and 60 yards on eight carries for Phoenix.
