High school roundup: Oswego takes second in fall golf to start Section 3 postseason

Oswego High School golfers after the recent Section 3 Class A fall championships at Green Lakes Golf Course in Fayetteville. Photo from the Buc Boosters Facebook page.

OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego High School varsity boys golf team placed second in the Section 3 Class A fall championships at Green Lakes Golf Course in Fayetteville.

Kevin Waters and Gavin Ruggio each shot an 81 to pace the Buccaneers, while Logan Crannell finished just behind after firing an 82. All three Oswego golfers advanced to the state qualifying round in May.

