Phoenix football among area high school unbeatens

Phoenix High School representatives, from left, junior Joseph Edick, new head coach James Cofrancesco, senior Reghan Corley, and senior Dylan Tack, at the recent Section 3 Football Media Day at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Josh St. Croix/Johnson Newspapers.

OSWEGO COUNTY — The Phoenix High School football team is off to a breakthrough 2-0 start entering an area Section 3 Independent matchup at 1 p.m. Saturday against host Pulaski.

Phoenix beat Jordan-Elbridge, 28-24, last Thursday night after opening with a 40-36 comeback victory at Port Byron.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.