OSWEGO COUNTY — The Sandy Creek football team received the fourth seed in Class D for the Section 3 football playoffs when brackets were unveiled on Sunday.
The Comets (4-2 overall) are scheduled to host No. 5 Mount Markham (6-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in a first-round matchup. All sectional semifinals will be played next week, and the Class D final is scheduled for Nov. 11 in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Multiple teams will be representing Oswego County in the Section 3 Independent playoffs.
Fulton (7-0 overall) is the top seed in Division I and was scheduled to begin Thursday night by hosting No. 4 Nottingham (2-5) at 6:30 p.m. on the high school turf field.
Central Square (5-2) nabbed the No. 2 seed to host No. 3 Fowler (4-3) at 6:30 Thursday night.
In Division II, Phoenix is the top seed and was slated to host No. 4 Jordan-Elbridge (1-5) at 6:30 Thursday, while No. 3 Pulaski (6-1) plays at No. 2 Port Byron (5-2).
Independent seeds were based on divisional records. Winners of the Independent semifinals will host championship games next week.
WHITESBORO 3, CENTRAL SQUARE 0
Megan Williams stopped all eight shots faced as the fifth-seeded Warriors ended the season for the No. 4 Redhawks in the Section 3 Class A first round.
Central Square (11-5-1) finished with its highest win total in three seasons led by junior Ryan Colton, who finished among the top five in Section 3 with 30 goals to go with 10 assists, and senior goalie Samantha Haley.
Haley, a Syracuse University commit, made 242 saves at a 91.3 percentage in her final varsity season and finished as the program’s career leader in saves.
No. 6 Fulton also suffered a first-round loss, ending the campaign with a 2-0 loss to No. 3 Jamesville-DeWitt in the Class A first round.
Caprice Cuituli made nine saves, but the ninth-seeded Tigers fell to the top-seeded Warriors to end their season in the Class B quarterfinals.
No. 9 Mexico (10-5-3) had advanced with a 2-1 victory at No. 8 Vernon-Verona-Sherrill in the first round to claim their first sectional playoff win since 2018.
Grace O’Gorman scored the game-winning goal with a little more than two minutes left to send Mexico to the first-round victory. Adria Ariola also scored in the victory.
CENTRAL VALLEY 3, HANNIBAL 0
Sophia Watkins scored all three goals to lift the second-seeded Thunder to a Class B quarterfinal victory over the No. 10 Warriors (12-5-1).
Hannibal knocked off seventh-seeded Cortland, 2-1, in the first round, powered by a pair of goals from sophomore Amber Clarke and nine saves by classmate Sophia Salladin. That win marked the first in the Section 3 playoffs for Hannibal in at least seven seasons.
Also in Class B, No. 14 Phoenix suffered a first-round loss of 3-0 to No. 3 Lowville.
Sandy Creek was the No. 16 seed in Class C but suffered a 5-0 first-round loss to No. 1 Immaculate Heart Central. No. 13 Pulaski was shut out by No. 4 Mount Markham, 8-0, and No. 14 Altmar-Parish-Williamstown also lost in the Class C first round by falling to No. 3 Sauquoit Valley, 11-0.
NEW HARTFORD 5, CENTRAL SQUARE 0
The fifth-seeded Redhawks were shut out by the No. 4 Spartans in the Section 3 Class A first round to end their bid to return to the sectional championship game.
Central Square ended its season at 8-8-1 overall, one season removed from reaching the program’s first sectional final.
Also in Class A, No. 7 Fulton had its season ended with an 8-0 loss to No. 2 Syracuse-CBA in the first round. In Class B, No. 10 Phoenix dropped a first-round game to No. 7 Central Valley, 2-0.
