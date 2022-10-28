Section 3 football playoffs set; Oswego County soccer teams ousted

The final game of the regular season for the Sandy Creek football team against Beaver River on Oct. 21 at Beaver River Central School. Amanda Morrison photo.

OSWEGO COUNTY — The Sandy Creek football team received the fourth seed in Class D for the Section 3 football playoffs when brackets were unveiled on Sunday.

The Comets (4-2 overall) are scheduled to host No. 5 Mount Markham (6-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in a first-round matchup. All sectional semifinals will be played next week, and the Class D final is scheduled for Nov. 11 in the JMA Wireless Dome.

