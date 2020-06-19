OSWEGO — The Section 3 Scholar Athlete Awards were highlighted by the recognition of 16 of the top achieving Oswego County student-athletes and a tribute to the memory of one of the area’s most beloved administrators and coaches.
The high school sports league announced its annual scholarship winners last Thursday and honored the recipients with an awards show that aired Monday night on CW6 in Syracuse and surrounding areas and was made available to stream on the CNY Central website.
Prior to the release of the 2020 Scholar Athlete class, which is the highest academic honor presented by Section 3, the league’s executive director, John Rathbun, announced that this year’s program would be dedicated to Jeff Shirley. The former longtime Pulaski athletic director, who also worked in the Sandy Creek and Central Square school districts, died Feb. 12 at his home in Lacona at age 56.
“Jeff was a man of high ideals who stressed good sportsmanship, integrity, and fair play throughout his tenure as a coach and an athletic director,” Rathbun stated as part of his announcement, which was posted to his Twitter account before scholarship recipients were announced last week.
“He was kind, caring, compassionate, and treated everyone with the utmost respect. Jeff’s work ethic was unparalleled. Jeff’s smile, quick wit, and huge heart will live on in all of us who knew him.”
Shirley retired as athletic director and a physical education teacher last June after 15 years at Pulaski Academy. He remained in the district as a substitute teacher, lifeguard, and volunteer modified wrestling coach into his final days.
Shirley previously worked three years as an assistant principal for Central Square and 15 years as a coach and physical education teacher for his alma mater, Sandy Creek. He also volunteered to serve on the Section 3 Athletic Council, and the league’s Classification and Extended Eligibility Committee.
“Section 3, the Onondaga High School League, and Pulaski Academy has a hole right now that will never be filled, a hole that was occupied by a well-respected professional, leader, and friend,” Rathbun added in his announcement. “His care and concern for all students and student-athletes was astonishing.”
Each of this year’s honorees received a $100 scholarship along with a plaque and commemorative program. To qualify, candidates must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 90 or above and play at least one varsity sport. Other aspects, such as community service contributions, are also considered.
This year, 28 of the 179 total scholarship recipients ranked at the top of their respective class and 135 of 179 ranked within the top 10 academically. Section 3 awarded more than $25,000 in total scholarship money for the 2020 program.
Oswego County was represented by the following athletes — the top male and female candidate from each of the area’s eight school districts. The area scholarship recipients are listed along with their high school sports and college/future choices.
Altmar-Parish-Williamstown: Anna Mullin (soccer, basketball, track and field; Cayuga Community College); Ethan Pernisi (football, basketball, baseball; Undecided).
Central Square: Allyson Isereau (soccer, track and field; The College at Brockport); Gabriel Peters (soccer, tennis; RIT).
Fulton: Samuel Cary (soccer, lacrosse; Le Moyne College); Chloe Hurlbut-Shepard (volleyball, softball; Clemson).
Mexico: Chloe LaDuc (soccer, track and field, lacrosse; Nazareth College); William ‘Buddy,’ Ruby (soccer, basketball; Syracuse University).
Oswego: Molly FitzGibbons (cross country, track and field; Williams College); Owen Warner (volleyball, wrestling, lacrosse; Undecided).
Phoenix: Caitlin George (volleyball, track and field; St. John Fisher); Christian McKay (Cross country, track and field; Onondaga CC).
Pulaski: McKenna McCormack (cross country, swim, track and field; Le Moyne College); Alexander Pond (soccer, golf, tennis; Jefferson Community College).
Sandy Creek: Gavin Babcock (soccer, golf; University at Buffalo); Marley Yerdon (cheer, basketball, softball; SUNY Canton).
