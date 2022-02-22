FULTON — The Fulton-G. Ray Bodley High School varsity boys basketball team is on a mission to keep the milkshakes flowing through the postseason.
The Red Raiders will begin play in the Section 3 Class A playoffs as the second seed with a quarterfinal game by hosting No. 10 Syracuse Academy of Science at 6:45 tonight, which will be preceded by the fourth-seeded Fulton girls team hosting No. 5 Jamesville-DeWitt at 5 p.m.
Fulton enters the sectional tournament on a 10-game winning streak for the longest active unbeaten stretch among all Class A boys squads.
“It’s a group that came together quickly and has a real desire to practice and prepare at a very, very high level,” Fulton coach Sean Broderick said. “Part of that is they have a little bit of a chip on their shoulder in a positive way because they may have been underestimated, and it’s been a team that has really bought into the importance of practice.”
Fulton capped off the regular season with a 61-49 home victory over Class A foe Jamesville-DeWitt on Feb. 15 to continue its surge into the playoffs.
That represented the most recent opportunity for Broderick to order milkshakes to be delivered to the high school, carrying on a team tradition to celebrate milestone wins and victories over area rivals.
“It’s just a little bit more recognition for these guys,” Broderick said. “People see shakes coming into the school and they know what that meant, that we won a big game, and it’s just a little tradition and the guys remind me that we need to keep it going.”
Broderick borrowed the concept from his brother, Kevin Broderick, who is the head coach for Division III Nazareth men’s basketball. The brother duo used to coach together at Oswego State.
He enacted the custom after Fulton beat Oswego in his first year as head varsity coach, and it has carried on accordingly each season.
“It’s a great feeling, I mean you don’t really play for milkshakes, but it’s just a plus knowing you just beat a good team and got a big win, it’s a good reward,” Fulton junior Sam Cotton said.
Fulton (15-4 overall) started its current win streak on Jan. 19 with a victory over Oswego — prompting a shake delivery to the high school gym — and hasn’t lost since suffering a 48-46 setback Jan. 14 against Cortland.
That loss dropped the Red Raiders to 5-4 overall and led to subtle changes on both ends of the floor that sparked their defense and transition offense. Over its last 10 games, Fulton is scoring an average of 62.9 points per game while allowing just 45 to opposing teams.
The Red Raiders narrowly topped their nine-game win streak from last year’s condensed schedule, when they finished 9-1 overall for its best win percentage in more than a decade.
They graduated eight seniors from that squad and only two players — sophomore Gavin Doty and junior Sam Cotton — were a part of the regular rotation last season among the six total returners.
That led to some doubt of repeating the success from many outside the program, according to team leaders, which has motivated the unit to its current trajectory.
“This team has had many conversations about wanting to prove people wrong, and that chip just keeps us playing hard and fast,” Cotton said.
Doty added: “Many people have doubted us through this journey, and we really think we can win it all and be the first team in Fulton history to win sectionals for basketball. … We’ve got a lot of people counting on us and a lot of people doubting us, so we’re just trying to keep doing our thing.”
Doty has led the way averages of 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 3.1 steals per game, according to the Section 3 stats website, and ranks second among all Class A players in scoring average.
Cotton has scored 9.1 points per game and leads all of Section 3 with an average of 7.6 assists per game, per stats reported to the Section 3 site, and has served as Fulton’s primary on-ball defender.
“They just made a commitment, understanding what this year was going to look like with breaks in action and what was going to be a very busy schedule to end the season,” Broderick said. “It was really their commitment, knowing that the season was a long season, and that we were young and going to get better.”
The sectional semifinals are slated for this weekend in all boys and girls classes, and the boys Class A title game is slated for March 6 at the SRC Arena in Syracuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.