OSWEGO — Oswego High School will bring a variety of contenders to the upcoming indoor track and field state qualifier meet, from their longtime program leader to excelling newcomers that were simply seeking out a fun winter activity.
The Buccaneers will be led by senior Victoria Payne — a varsity fixture since her freshman year who is signed to run for NCAA Division I Niagara University next year — along with first-year varsity members Riley King and Ethan LoCastro.
The Section 3 state qualifier event is scheduled for Feb. 16 at the SRC Arena in Syracuse.
Payne recently won the Section 3 Class A championship for the long jump, topping her own school record with mark of 16 feet and 10 inches. She is aiming for her first appearance in the state meet.
“She’s our team leader, a positive kid and very vocal,” Oswego varsity coach Dom Pike said. “She sets a positive example for the other kids, stretches the team out every night on her own. She’s a top-notch student, scholar athlete with a combined athletic and academic scholarship for Niagara, just everything you need.”
Payne is one of two Buccaneers that topped a school record at the sectional championships on Feb. 2 at SRC Arena.
She was joined by King, who finished with a mark of 35-11.25 to best her previous record in the weight throw.
“It feels really good to leave that legacy behind,” Payne said. “My name will be up there for a little bit until the next person comes and takes my spot, which I’m OK with because everybody has their time.”
She added: “It’s a feeling that’s unmatched because not only did I do something good for the school, but in my heart, I know I did my best.”
King finished third in Section 3 Class A with her record performance in the weight throw to go with fourth-place finishes in the shot put and 55-meter hurdles.
The junior is in her first track season of any kind after converting from the basketball team and plans to join the outdoor unit this spring.
“The coaches are great and supportive, it’s a very good team atmosphere,” King said. “We’re positive and we all have each other’s backs always, and I feel like that’s a big part of my success.”
King has re-established the Oswego weight throw record multiple times this year and has posted a qualifying time for the New Balance Indoor Nationals next month.
She started her debut campaign with a throw of 21 feet and has improved her distance every meet en route to her latest record mark, according to Pike.
“I don’t know what the limit is with her,” Pike said. “She’s in her first year switching over from basketball and she’s broken her record four weeks in a row. (Last) week she shattered it, and she’s just a natural athlete.”
LoCastro is a senior in his first indoor track season. He joined the outdoor squad last spring after transferring back into the district from Fulton.
LoCastro placed second in Section 3 Class A for the high jump with a mark of 5-10 and could also surprise in the 55 hurdles and long jump.
He is a former basketball player who won the outdoor sectional championship in 400 hurdles last spring while also contributing to a 1,600-meter relay title.
Pike said that his long stride makes him an ideal fit for the longform hurdles, and LoCastro has improved each meet as he and coaches work to quicken his form to transition to the shorter distance conducted for the indoor season.
“He can really be a wild card, another natural talent, he could have a shot in all three of his races,” Pike said.
The emerging senior said that he planned to switch to indoor track last winter before the season was canceled due to limited facilities amid COVID-19 policies by surrounding colleges where events and practices are held for area teams.
The Buccaneers are still working without use of the nearby Oswego State facilities due to COVID-19 concerns, conducting practices in the high school weight room, hallways and gym as they work toward extending the season for multiple competitors.
The state championships will be held March 5 at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex at Staten Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.