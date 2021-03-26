OSWEGO COUNTY — The Pulaski softball team can finally begin preparing for the opportunity to defend its Section 3 Class C championship after a two-year wait.
Section 3 executive director John Rathbun revealed March 16 that the league will conduct postseason sectional tournaments for the upcoming high school spring sports seasons.
The announcement came as welcomed news to several Oswego County teams with designs on contending for a title, including the only area champions from the last tourneys held in 2019, the Blue Devils softball squad.
The unit will be led by three returning veterans from that banner season — senior Clare Reynolds, junior Emily Birmingham, and junior Tessa Eisel — all of whom are eager for the chance to work toward a repeat.
“We are playing for a chance to prove what we are capable of outside of our own league,” Pulaski softball coach Leah LeBeau said. “There is something special, almost magical, about tournament play that was unfortunately missed out on last year, and most of this year, that we are now thankful to have back.”
The spring sports season was canceled entirely last year due to COVID-19 concerns, and sectional tournaments have not been conducted for any other sports during this school year.
The spring seeding meetings are slated for June 6 with tournaments to begin the next day. Most area teams are slated to begin practices for spring sports on April 19 or soon thereafter. The single-elimination events are to conclude by June 12. There will be no state championships to follow.
All games will be hosted by the higher-seeded team with no admission fees, but attendance will be limited to no more than two spectators per athlete and/or 50% capacity.
The plan was approved by the Section 3 executive committee with input from Rathbun and staff, the Section 3 representatives of the NYSPHSAA COVID-19 task force, league presidents, athletic administrators, sports coordinators and sports committees, along with Chief School Officer committee members, per the announcement.
“We established a goal at the end of last school year to do everything in our power to ensure that our spring athletes wouldn’t be denied an opportunity to compete for a sectional championship two years in a row,” Rathbun expressed in the release. “It’s been a challenging school year for all of us, but our students have done a tremendous job keeping each other safe from COVID, and with our local Department of Health guidance set in place, we are pleased to offer this athletic competition to our member schools and student athletes.”
The announcement stated that all sports will schedule sectional tournaments. Traditionally, the spring sports offerings would include baseball, softball, boys and girls lacrosse, golf, boys tennis, and boys and girls track and field in most areas of Section 3.
Several other Oswego County teams and individual athletes are elated for the return of sectional play.
The Fulton girls varsity lacrosse team reached the Section 3 Class C semifinals in 2019 and is set to return three standouts from that team that are all seniors committed to Division I college programs — Lexi Patterson, Emma Weaver, and Malie Follet.
The Sandy Creek softball team is another that will look to get back to their title-winning ways. The Comets have won 19 sectional crowns since 1991, most recently in 2018.
