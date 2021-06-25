OSWEGO — Fulton G. Ray Bodley High School senior Emma Weaver and Pulaski senior Josh Carguello were among the recipients of the Section 3 Scholar Athlete Award scholarships recently awarded by the league.
Weaver was among a handful of athletes to be presented with the $500 Coca-Cola scholarship while Carguello received the $150 Ortho East scholarship.
Weaver is committed to play Division I women’s lacrosse at the University of Albany next year after a six-year varsity career for the Red Raiders.
Carguello, who played five varsity sports for the Blue Devils as a senior, intends to compete on the track and field team for the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse next fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.