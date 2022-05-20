OSWEGO COUNTY - Unified Basketball teams are back in Oswego County school districts for the first time since 2019 and will wrap up with a culminating event slated for May 24 in Phoenix.
The program pairs athletes and students with intellectual disabilities on teams to compete against neighboring schools.
The initiative was spearheaded by the NYSPHSAA and the Special Olympics of New York. Fulton was among the first Section 3 schools to add unified sports in 2016-17 and were soon joined by Oswego, Mexico, Phoenix, Central Square, and Hannibal.
All five area districts have unified teams back on the court following a two-year hiatus locally amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.