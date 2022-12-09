FULTON — Sam Cotton wasted no time shining in his expanded role for the Fulton-G. Ray Bodley High School boys basketball team.
The senior point guard scored 24 points to go with 17 rebounds and eight assists in his season debut to lift Fulton to a nonleague 70-58 victory over Watertown. The Red Raiders were scheduled to play again Thursday at Baldwinsville.
Cotton is starting his fourth varsity season as the longest-tenured player and the versatile three-sport athlete is expected to take full command in his final campaign for Fulton.
“There are a lot of new guys coming up that I have to help lead, and that’s bringing a new energy that I haven’t felt before,” Cotton said.
“Right now, we’re just working on talking, communicating on defense, getting the team chemistry where it needs to get and I think we’ll be all right and hopefully, do something special.”
Cotton has long been the tone setter on defense guarding the opposing team’s top player as a capable defender at all four guard and forward positions, according to Fulton head coach Sean Broderick.
He is the preferred lead ball handler and finished second among all Section 3 players with 165 assists as a junior last year.
Cotton will now be asked to take on a larger share of the scoring burden with reigning Salt City Athletic Conference Player of the Year Gavin Doty having moved on to play for Phelps School prep in Malvern, Pa.
The duo was named to the SCAC Empire first team and senior Trevor Hendrickson is also a returning all-league selection after making the third team. Fulton finished 15-5 overall with a 10-4 mark in the SCAC last year before ending its season in the Section 3 Class A quarterfinals.
“I’ve never looked to shoot first, I’ve always been a pass-first guy, and it obviously helped me to have Gavin Doty on my team last year to help with some of those assists, but I still plan to get my teammates involved even focusing a little more on scoring,” Cotton said.
“I’ve got to score the rock for sure, but we have some shooters, and having to score isn’t something I’m worried about,” he added.
Cotton started all 20 games and finished with averages of 9.4 points, 7 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game as a junior last year.
Broderick said that he expected Cotton’s scoring average to increase while maintaining his full load of other responsibilities, particularly on defense where he will again be asked to limit area standouts from point guards to power forwards.
“He’s capable of that as he proved in our first game, he’ll get a lot of attention this year, but he’s up to it,” Broderick said. “The thing with Sam is he has always recognized that the best player isn’t always the leading scorer. Sam values team and he values winning.”
He added: “What makes Sam special and makes him different is just how hard he guards, and he’s willing to guard any player on the other team. He’s had to guard kids at 6-foot-4, and he’s had to guard the best point guards, and that’s what makes him so unique.”
Cotton’s versatility hasn’t been limited to the basketball court.
He led the Fulton football team in rushing and receiving, tallying 48 carries for 279 yards and six touchdowns, while catching 29 passes for 613 yards and nine TDs, according to stats reported to syracuse.com.
He also scored three times on defense via interceptions and fumble recoveries and once on a kick return, helping fuel an undefeated season for Fulton en route to the Independent Division I championship.
Cotton is also among the top area baseball players and led the SCAC with a .479 batting average as a first team all-star shortstop and All-CNY selection as a junior last year.
“It’s impressive to see him to go from season to season and sport to sport and carry that burden of leader or captain,” Broderick said. “To go from taking the shoulder pads off and less than 10 days later you’re in a gym, then you’re transitioning into baseball, without complaining and just doing all the things that leaders do.”
