FULTON — Sam Cotton wasted no time shining in his expanded role for the Fulton-G. Ray Bodley High School boys basketball team.

The senior point guard scored 24 points to go with 17 rebounds and eight assists in his season debut to lift Fulton to a nonleague 70-58 victory over Watertown. The Red Raiders were scheduled to play again Thursday at Baldwinsville.

