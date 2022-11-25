OSWEGO COUNTY - Alexa von Holtz reached the podium in two individual events for the second straight year to cap off her decorated high school girls swimming career last Saturday at Webster Aquatic Center.
The Mexico senior placed fourth in the 200 individual medley with a finals time of two minutes and 5.17 seconds. She took sixth in the 100 butterfly, finishing in 57.18 seconds.
The combined Mexico/Oswego relay team featuring von Holtz, Evie Fontana, Ciarrah Tynan and Joscelyn Coniski placed 23rd overall in the 400 free relay and did not advance past the preliminaries in the 200 free.
Last year, von Holtz placed third in the 200 IM and sixth in the 100 fly. As a seventh grader, she became the first girl in school history to reach the state championship meet and has qualified every year since.
She raced at every state meet conducted during her high school career and posted the cut time in the 2020-21 season but the meet was not held due to COVID-19 concerns.
TIGHE 49th AT FEDERATIONS
Pulaski senior Luke Tighe placed 49th out of 274 runners at the state Federations cross country championships last Saturday at Bowdoin Park in Wappinger Falls.
Tighe completed the 5K course in 17 minutes and four seconds. He was believed to be the first boys runner to compete at Federations for the Blue Devils.
Tighe shaved nearly 16 seconds off his eighth-place performance at the state championship meet the week prior. He finished his five-year varsity career with back-to-back top-10 state place finishes as a junior and senior, and helped lead the Blue Devils to their fifth straight unbeaten dual meet season.
