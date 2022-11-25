OSWEGO COUNTY - Alexa von Holtz reached the podium in two individual events for the second straight year to cap off her decorated high school girls swimming career last Saturday at Webster Aquatic Center.

The Mexico senior placed fourth in the 200 individual medley with a finals time of two minutes and 5.17 seconds. She took sixth in the 100 butterfly, finishing in 57.18 seconds.

