FULTON — Jeffrey Waldron is enjoying a summer-long, cross-country road trip with his wife, Tracy, taking advantage of his newfound free time after stepping down as G. Ray Bodley (Fulton) High School varsity wrestling coach.
Waldron informed Fulton athletic director Chris Ells of his intentions to relinquish his position in March and the district recently hired longtime program assistant, Chuck Burlingham, to guide the perennial powerhouse moving forward.
Waldron has maintained his spot as president of the Fulton Wrestling Club to help the youth program behind the scenes and is likely to retain a role in the scholastic program, possibly as head modified coach.
“I’ll be more than willing to help, but I’m looking to reduce the stress load, reduce the hours I’m putting in, and take some more time with my family,” Waldron said. “I’ve gotten a lot from the program, and I’m ready to turn it over to somebody else and let them experience all the great things that I did.”
Waldron, a 1989 graduate of Phoenix-John C. Birdlebough High School, took over the head coach position in 2014 and spent eight previous years as an assistant in the program.
He finished with a career record of 152-30 in eight seasons at the helm, which ranks second for win percentage (.835) in team history behind only Mike Conners, according to New York Wrestling News.
The Red Raiders won a record six straight Section 3 championships during Waldron’s tenure from 2015-2020, and advanced to the finals of the state dual meet tournament in 2020, which marked its third straight season in the state Final Four.
Fulton finished among the top 25 in state rankings every season under Waldron’s watch, including a final ranking of No. 2 in 2020 to cap off a three-year streak in the top 10. He also oversaw the program’s historic 1,000th dual meet victory this past season.
“I think I’m leaving the program in a healthy state,” Waldron said. “I didn’t want to walk away when things were going bad and let it be somebody else’s problem, I think I walked away when things were going well, and somebody else can jump in and keep the tradition of Fulton wrestling going.”
Fulton witnessed 13 wrestlers capture a combined 18 sectional titles under Waldron, to go with 43 sectional finals appearances, and 25 trips to the state meet for various wrestlers in the program while Waldron was coach, according to CNYwrestling.com.
Cole French, who will wrestle for Division I University of Buffalo next season, said that Waldron set the ultimate example for work ethic.
He recalled Waldron taking he and his teammates to Canandaigua for training sessions on weeknights then would be in the weight room at 6 a.m. the next morning for workouts.
“We were all willing to go to war for Waldron, we all loved the guy,” French said. “He’s a great guy and works really hard, everyone had a lot of respect for him. He’s pretty easy-going, but he knows when to lay down the law, and everyone just had something to work for. He set our goals every year and he was working hard, so we knew we had to be working hard.”
Other standouts from Waldron’s tenure, like two-time state place finisher Camrin Galvin, credited the coach for helping instill the drive to train year-round and provide the opportunities to carry through.
Waldron often went out of state with as many wrestlers that wanted to join for summer tournaments and camps.
He also frequently opened the elementary pool in the early morning hours for wrestlers that wanted to swim for training or cool downs after distance runs before the school day began.
“He put me under his wing and got to me do a lot of things that I probably wouldn’t have done, like getting up at 5 in the morning to go for a run and go to the weight room,” Galvin said. “He set it up so that we could run and do workouts in the pool, then go to school after, and I don’t think I would have done that if Waldron wasn’t hounding me about it.”
Waldron helped initiate the Fulton Wrestling Hall of Fame with annual ceremonies to honor the past greats of the decorated program, and he was instrumental in the construction of a private facility for the Fulton Wrestling Club that opened doors earlier this year.
He also took pride in organizing large-scale events, such as hosting marquee matches at the Fulton War Memorial or the annual Haines Memorial Tournament at Oswego State University.
“What this program has done over the years and for the years to come, to have a stamp of coach Waldron being a part of that, it just makes me proud,” Waldron said.
Waldron has received messages and greetings since the move was announced in a recent team newsletter.
He has heard from several former standouts and others who only wrestled under him briefly, all sharing their encouragement and appreciation for the life lessons learned under Waldron.
“That meant a lot to me,” Waldron said. “That was my ultimate goal, not to just teach kids how to wrestle, but to teach kids how to be better people and to be successful in life. No sport teaches those lessons better than wrestling.”
Waldron has taken the rare summer off to travel the country. He and his wife have already visited Ohio, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Missouri while planning to travel as far as Colorado and Utah.
Chuck Burlingham, who has been an assistant and head coach at lower levels of the program for the entirety of Waldron’s tenure, has led the squad through their traditional summer training as they work toward maintaining long-term supremacy in Section 3.
“(Waldron) would literally do anything for any of his kids, I say kids, but I mean wrestlers, he just treated everybody like his kids,” Galvin said. “I’ve also known coach Burlingham forever, and I know he’ll do good for the program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.