PULASKI — McKenna McCormack has served as a captain for three Pulaski High School varsity sports teams, proven to be a valued member of her senior class — and is growing more motivated each day to become an eventual contributing force to the medical field.
McCormack was recently selected to the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches of America All-American Team to recognize her academic prowess and her role as a co-captain for the Pulaski/Sandy Creek co-ed varsity swim team that competes during the boys winter season.
McCormack is also a senior standout for the Blue Devils track and field and cross country teams who has plans to attend Le Moyne College next year to begin pursuing her career goal as a nurse practitioner.
McCormack, whose cumulative grade-point average for her first seven high school semesters combined topped a 97, participated in the New Vision Allied Health program at CiTi BOCES which immersed students into hospitals to shadow professionals prior to recent school shutdowns due to COVID-19.
“It really intrigued me and then with New Visions, going to see nurses doing their jobs, I just think it’s super awesome,” McCormack said. “And especially now during the pandemic with how big of a role that they’re playing, it really persuaded me to go that path. …They’re risking their lives to provide care for people that are sick, it’s really inspiring, and it makes me want to be a part of the profession even more.”
McCormack is preparing for a hopeful final track and field season this spring, which remains in limbo with schools around the state closed until at least May 15. She is coming off a strong two-year swim career that started as an avenue to stay in shape for her primary running sports.
McCormack qualified individually for the boys Section 3 championships this past winter in the 100 backstroke and as a member of the team’s 200 free relay team, while emerging as a co-captain and senior leader. She also joined the Mexico Tiger Sharks swim club as a junior to expedite her development in the sport.
“I grew up swimming on a co-ed boys team and you face obvious challenges just because you’re a female,” Pulaski first-year coach Meg Woods said. “She didn’t let that ever get in her way, she rose to the occasion and put in even more effort in order to compete at that level.”
Pulaski varsity girls track coach Jordan Fahnestock said that he urged McCormack to pick up swimming based on the selling point that three-sport athletes have the greatest chance to excel and it would be a challenge to re-energize her in other sports.
McCormack said that she is grateful that she took the advice, both for her enjoyable tenure in the pool and because of the vast improvement it helped produce on the track. She and Fahnestock each credited her swim season for her ability to trim 16 seconds off her personal record in the 800 dash and 25 seconds off her career-best 1,500 run between her sophomore and junior campaigns.
“Her transformation from her sophomore year to her junior year is unlike anything I’ve really seen in coaching,” Fahnestock said. “She was a totally different person. I attribute a lot of that to swimming, I think that gave her a new and fresh perspective on sports and she got into tremendous cardio shape. It showed day one of last year. You just don’t normally see that type of improvement. It was a huge leap.”
McCormack swam the butterfly as a junior in high school and mostly concentrated on the backstroke as a senior. According to Fahnestock, several of his varsity runners noted McCormack’s significant improvements and opted to join the swim team to follow suit.
“It was a lot of work my first year and really taught me discipline in the pool and it was hard, and my second year, also with a new coach, it taught me more team concepts, so it was fun both years,” said McCormack, the daughter of Ed and Kristin McCormack.
“I’m also very grateful for swim because of that (crossover improvement). Track was always my favorite sport and I had gotten into a slump for a while, and then I got fast again.”
McCormack is a member of the district’s National Honor Society and student council. In order to be considered for NISCA All-America honors, recipients must maintain a GPA of 93.75 or better throughout high school and be a member of their school’s varsity swim team.
McCormack took college courses at Oswego State University three mornings per week and observed at area hospitals during the other two as part of the CiTi BOCES New Vision program. She returned to Pulaski during the afternoons for physics, pre-calculus, and physical education courses.
She is committed to a nursing program at Le Moyne that will eventually allow her to pursue a registered nurse degree while working hands-on at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.
“I’m super excited for her,” Woods said. “This (NISCA honor) is something that only two percent of high school athletes ever earn. Just to qualify to be nominated is an honor, but then to actually get the distinction is even bigger than that. She’s a role model in and out of the pool.”
Before she gets started in her nursing career, McCormack is one of the hundreds of area high school athletes hoping to return to school in time to finish her spring sports experience on the track.
McCormack, who has competed on varsity since eighth grade, said that she has been running solo and going through team workouts provided by Fahnestock during her free time while schools are closed. Last season, she went undefeated against Patriot National League opponents in both the 800 and 1,500 events while helping the Blue Devils secure their first league title as a team in more than five years.
McCormack is the only athlete among Pulaski’s eight seniors that has been with the program for the duration of her high school career.
“She has always, from the time that I’ve known her, had people follow her,” Fahnestock said. “People naturally gravitate to her and whatever she does, her example is definitely followed.”
