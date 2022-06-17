CENTRAL SQUARE — Ella Dolce has put any state championship celebrations on hold as the Central Square senior prepares for the Nike Outdoor Nationals for high school track and field.
Dolce won the state championship for pole vault on June 10 at Cicero-North Syracuse High School and has qualified for the upcoming national meet.
She will compete for the final time representing the Redhawks on Sunday at the University of Oregon.
Dolce claimed the state title in her first career appearance in the NYSPHSAA outdoor championships by recording a vault of 12 feet and 6 inches, besting the next three competitors that each topped out at 12 feet.
She became the first Central Square pole vaulter to win the state title since Joe Weaver in 2018, and the first girl since Bethany Cripps in 2016. All three trained under coach Jason Brocious.
“I was surprised, I was seeded fourth and I wasn’t really jumping well at the state qualifiers, so I thought at the same facility, I’m probably going to jump pretty bad, but I couldn’t believe it,” Dolce said. “I knew there were some past Central Square vaulters who were All-Americans there, so I wanted to live up to that.”
Dolce, who signed to compete for Division I University of South Florida next year, said that she saw Brocious throw his arms in the air following her jump that secured the title, and knew she had won by his excited reaction.
Brocious recalled Dolce appearing shocked by the feat initially.
“It was like she had one of those ‘Oh my God’ moments,” Brocious said. “It was great to see it finally culminate in a state championship win after coming so close at indoors.”
Dolce and teammate Brett Fehrman attended a practice session at C-NS with Brocious earlier in the week.
Dolce was determined to top her performance in the state qualifiers the week prior in the same location when she finished with a mark of 11-6.
“I knew it was going to be my one and only outdoor state meet, I had to get myself together,” Dolce said. “I stayed late and came early to practice, and I was just trying to stay focused. I was doing drills in gym class that day before I got there, I wasn’t playing games. I just put everything I could into it.”
Dolce placed third at the indoor track and field meet earlier this year and qualified for the Nike and New Balance indoor national championship meets.
The outdoor state track championships were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.
Dolce, who holds the school pole vault record at 13 feet for both indoor and outdoor, will now turn her attention to the upcoming national meet at the University of Oregon. The world-class facility has hosted U.S. Olympic Team Trials in recent years.
“I like that level of competition,” Dolce said of the national stage. “I think I need that, and it helps me perform.”
Fehrman of the Central Square boys track team finished eighth in pole vault at the state meet last Friday at C-NS as another of the 11 total Oswego County athletes to compete.
They were joined by Central Square junior teammate Alyssa Costello, who took 17th in the 100-meter dash and 16th in the 200.
Other Division I finalists from the area included the Oswego duo of senior Ethan LoCastro, who placed ninth in the 400 hurdles, and sophomore Moreno Fenty, who took ninth in the triple jump.
In Division II, Mexico junior Grace O’Gorman finished 12th in the long jump final and Altmar-Parish-Williamstown sophomore Isabella Scott placed 18th in the 100.
The Pulaski relay team of Kylie Dye, Ava Basciani, Kendall Dye, and Emily Gareau placed 11th in the 1,600.
