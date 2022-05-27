CENTRAL SQUARE — After shining side-by-side throughout their decorated tenure on the Central Square varsity girls track and field team, the Dolce twins are ready to venture their separate ways.
The standout senior sisters from the Redhawks have signed with separate colleges to continue their respective careers next year. Ella Dolce will compete for Division I South Florida while Evelyn is headed to Indiana Tech of the NAIA.
Ella Dolce will be a top contender in pole vault for the Section 3 Class A championships on Friday while Evelyn will miss the remaining postseason events after suffering a knee injury in the league title meet last week.
The duo has competed together in the same events throughout their time for the Redhawks but said they were eager to forge their own path for college.
“We wanted our own college experience,” Evelyn Dolce said. “We’ve grown up 17 years with each other, and being a twin, it can define you, stigmatize you, people assume things, so it’s nice to just be your own person and start a new chapter.”
Both will focus primarily on pole vaulting in college, the event in which they have excelled since taking it up in 2019 under coach Jason Brocious. They have also each contributed to jumping, hurdles, and sprint events.
Ella Dolce is the school record-holder in pole vault for both indoor and outdoor, establishing each mark at 13 feet, while her sister has posted the second highest score all-time in the event for the Redhawks.
The tight-knit duo spoke frequently with Brocious throughout the recruiting process, and he left the personal decision to Ella and Evelyn on whether they wanted to seek a joint opportunity or take separate routes when determining their next step.
“We knew that could always be our last decision, if all else fails, we’d consider going to the same college if they did have the programs we were looking for, but we wanted to individualize ourselves and go our separate ways for college,” Ella Dolce said. “From the start, we both agreed on (going different ways).”
Ella Dolce plans to study biology while Evelyn will major in biomedical engineering.
They each initially sought a warm climate that would enable them to pole vault outdoors year-round, along with different criteria. The stability of a coaching staff in place for three-plus decades appealed to Ella when she opted for USF, while Evelyn is eager to start fresh with a new staff at Indiana Tech.
They will each be joining a new team for the first time without their sister nearby for natural support.
“There are going to be a lot of people there who are dedicated and want to be there, so growing up through college with them, even though I won’t have (Ella), I’ll have the stability of them around me, so that will be nice,” Evelyn Dolce said.
Ella Dolce added: “I’m really excited, going out of state, being on a different track team and being without my sister, it’s going to be a lot all at once, but I’m really excited.”
Brocious credited the work ethic of each Dolce sister for the biggest key to their success over a career that included a lost sophomore outdoor track season and abbreviated campaign last spring as juniors amid COVID-19 cancellations.
Their natural bond and similar dedicated mind-set helped both to make significant strides throughout a challenging four-year stretch.
“A lot of times it’s helpful because they kind of know what the other is thinking,” Brocious said. “You give them feedback and they know what they’re saying to each other completely, they’re always there to help each other. They might also argue with each other if someone isn’t doing something right, but for the most part when they’re together, they’re laughing and helping each other out, pushing each other to be better.”
Ella and Evelyn Dolce each qualified for the indoor state meet in 2020 and this past winter, and advanced to the Nike and New Balance national indoor events earlier this year.
In last year’s outdoor Section 3 championships, Ella won the long jump and placed second behind Evelyn in the pole vault. Evelyn also took second in long jump, repeating a common theme of the twin sisters taking first and second in their respective events.
“I don’t think I’d be where I am without her,” Ella Dolce said. “I think having someone to hold me accountable to come every day has helped me improve, and then being able to watch somebody with the same mannerisms as you compete, and watch you, give you feedback, and explain things in ways you know you’ll understand since we seem to think the same, I think that has aided my success.”
Evelyn Dolce added: “We would come and a lot of times it would just be us unless it was a club day, so having her there kept me accountable and filled the void of isolation.”
