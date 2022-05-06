OSWEGO — The Oswego High School boys and girls varsity track and field teams waited three years to host a true home meet, so freezing conditions and a brief snowfall did little to dampen their spirits.
Oswego faced Central Square and Fowler to debut their new home track on April 25 at Oswego Middle School. The Buccaneers girls swept to extend their unbeaten season to 4-0 while the boys squad split with a win over Fowler and narrow loss to Central Square to drop to 2-2 on the campaign.
The meet was marked by temperatures in the 30’s throughout, with a persistent brisk wind and short blast of light snow to cap it off.
“It’s been three years, so it’s a nice feeling, and for most of these kids, it’s the first time being at a home meet so understanding those responsibilities,” said Oswego boys varsity coach, Jeffrey Gordon. “I think this was both enlightening for them and just the motivation, they know what they have and what they can do here, and they’re starting to get comfortable in their home environment.”
Oswego rebuilt the track as part of the ongoing district capital project, coinciding with the installation of the new turf field stadium on the high school campus that debuted last year.
The surface of the new track is blue to represent the primary school color, as are the mats and other surrounding elements.
“When I saw it at first, I was kind of in awe,” Oswego senior Victoria Payne said. “I thought it would be the standard-color track, but when I saw that blue, I think we all got really excited.”
Last season, Oswego used the facilities at nearby Hannibal to practice twice per week. They also hosted one meet on Hannibal’s track, decking out the area in blue for a senior-night celebration.
The Buccaneers were the away team for the rest of their scheduled events last year. The teams ran outside around the school and utilized the gym and weight room for regular weekly practices, finding ways to train without use of a full track.
The prior season in spring 2020 was canceled entirely at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was weird for a while, just the difference in going from light workouts to hard workouts on the days that we could, now being able to go hard most of the time here, it gives a lot more chances for us to improve,” Oswego senior Ethan LoCastro said.
Riley King won four events to help pace the Oswego girls team to the league sweep, while Payne added three individual victories.
The Oswego girls also won the Tully Invitational earlier this spring for the first such meet that they entered since 2019.
“We have a very good team this year, the dynamic is fantastic,” Payne said of the group that entered the week still unbeaten. “Everyone pushes themselves and we all push each other, and we have older kids doing a great job helping younger kids, the coaches do a great job working with us and knowing what we’re comfortable with. The communication has been big for us.”
The Oswego boys squad, meanwhile, took first place at the Onondaga Invitational last weekend to claim its first victory at a large event in three years.
Both teams are expected to contend at the Salt City Athletic Conference Empire Division championships slated for May 19 at Central Square, and each has already placed several athletes into the Section 3 championships scheduled for May 27 at East Syracuse-Minoa.
“Our seniors and leaders on the team have been through a lot, between COVID and not having a track last year, so I think it just puts the icing on the cake to finish their senior year out strong after having such a crazy high school career,” said Oswego girls varsity coach, Kristina Taylor.
