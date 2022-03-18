OSWEGO — Wayne Earl Jr. gained the most victories on the Oswego High School varsity wrestling team this year, but the most significant win of his senior campaign came on the car ride home from the Section 3 Class A championships.
Earl was chosen for the Hawke-Pettinelli Scholarship Award by the Syracuse Wrestling Officials Association. The scholarship, named in honor of Reed Hawke and Lou Pettinelli, is presented annually to a senior from an area program that is a positive reflection of the wrestling community.
He learned of the prestigious honor with a phone call returning home after the Class A meet last month and was recognized at the Section 3 Division I and II tournaments a week later at SRC Arena in Syracuse.
“I’ve wrestled for a long time, and it was really good to see it pay off eventually in the end, especially this close to college, this really helps a lot and to be recognized as the only person to get the award, it just feels good,” Earl said.
The Oswego High School senior completed an application and interview as part of a process to be considered for the honor.
He described the interview as intimidating, feeling the spotlight like a marquee match as he walked into a room with a large table surrounded by chairs filled with officials waiting to meet him.
Earl settled in quickly and impressed the selection committee speaking on various aspects of his life as a student-athlete, his passion for wrestling and the Buccaneers program on and off the mat.
The SWOA annual scholarship award was named in 2003 after Reed Hawke and Lou Pettinelli, two longtime area officials and contributors who were inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Seniors wrestlers are typically educated on the tradition and the application process by officials or committee members at home meets and various tournaments throughout the regular season.
“It’s something that’s very respected in the wrestling community,” Oswego wrestling coach Michael Howard Jr. said. “It’s something that the officials take pride in but also for everyone in the wrestling community in Central New York, it holds a lot of weight.”
Earl finished 18-11 as a senior to lead the Buccaneers. He placed fourth in the Section 3 Class A tournament as a sophomore and the 2020-21 campaign was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns for a lost junior season.
He impacted the program in a multitude of ways, taking the enthusiastic lead role during team community service projects such as packing food boxes, donating time to Salvation Army, and reading holiday stories to kids at Fitzhugh Park Elementary School.
Earl also assisted Howard for several years during PeeWee wrestling practices in the district. He initially joined to gain extra hours on the mat but soon became inspired to influence the next wave.
“I actually saw the progress and the effect on these kids and seeing them actually get better because of working with me, and I thought that was kind of crazy and it kept me into it,” Earl said.
Earl credited Howard and his varsity coaches for presenting such opportunities and said that they helped develop his work ethic on and off the mat.
“(Howard) had a big role in my corner pushing me, and he’s been such a big driving force for me,” Earl said.
Earl plans to attend Oswego State University next year to study psychology, beginning his path toward the goal of a career in law enforcement. He hopes to eventually work his way into the FBI.
Earl is unsure if he will attempt to wrestle for the NCAA Division III Lakers.
“He has a plan for his future, and I think through wrestling he was able to find himself and grow into that well-rounded individual,” Howard Jr. said.
“He was very passionate about wrestling and left it all on the mat. He was always looking to learn and grow, and he was there if you needed extra help.”
