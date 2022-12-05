FULTON — Rebekah May walks into daily practice at the Fulton Wrestling Club and makes sure to occupy the locker with an engraved quote from her brother, Sam, on a plaque above.
The junior is one of several from a long lineage in the sport that will converge with a variety of others to form the first Fulton-G. Ray Bodley High School varsity girls wrestling team for the upcoming season.
The start-up squad was scheduled to debut at 5 p.m. Friday against Holland Patent at the Fulton War Memorial to mark the first girls dual meet in Section 3.
“I grew up in a wrestling family so when I heard about this opportunity, I was so quick to jump on it,” Rebekah May said. “It’s been such an honoring experience, being able to be here in the environment, going into it, the excitement and the empowerment that we all feel and that we’ve gotten from the community.”
The Red Raiders enter the regular season with roughly 20 wrestlers on the girls roster, all motivated by a variety of factors and inspired to make history and pin down their own unique place in Fulton lore.
“It’s really exciting for me and for everyone else, knowing it’s the first girls wrestling team at Fulton, it’s very exciting,” Fulton junior Tessa Newton said.
May is one of about a dozen newcomers aiming to add the next chapter to their respective family legacies.
Sam May is a 2021 graduate and former state qualifier who went on to wrestle for The Citadel as the first Fulton wrestler to join a Division I program in 13 years.
Izabella Bogardus will take up the sport after her father, Shane, placed fourth in the 1992 state championships and was a member of Fulton’s state title team that year. She also had two uncles place in the state tourney among their clan of standout grapplers.
Madalyn LaBeef’s father was on multiple state championship teams in the early 1980s and her uncle, Ron LaBeef, was the 1982 state champion at 126 pounds for the Red Raiders. Isabella Rodriguez is also the daughter of a former state champion team member.
Others linked to prominent Fulton wrestling alumni include Emilee Vant, Gretchen Purvis, Riley Kempston, Shelby Dopp, Katharine Demars, Marissa Crofoot, and Harper McClave.
“For my brother to come home and watch me wrestle is something I’m looking forward to, he had such an impact on the Fulton community with this program, and I’m excited for us to have an impact now,” Rebekah May said. “I’m excited for us to shed some light, especially on some younger girls.”
Fulton formally approved varsity girls wrestling at the Oct. 11 Board of Education meeting. Girls were previously limited to wrestling on the boys team in mixed competition.
The NYSPHSAA passed girls wrestling as an emerging sport in July, meaning at least four of the state’s 11 sections contain four or more teams competing in that sport. The state will also sanction the first girls-only wrestling invitational to begin this season.
There are 13 teams competing in nearby Section 2 this year for the largest number in the state while Fulton is among the few teams pioneering the sport in Section 3.
“I am most proud of how many people we have come into it with, we had our doubts about girls showing up but now that they are, we are so happy because we know we can go forth and into next season, it’s a big opportunity,” Fulton senior Gretchen Purvis said.
“It’s like a little kid getting candy, it’s exciting, it brings us all happiness just to be here,” she added. “It’s like a family we always wanted.”
Soon after garnering official approval, Fulton sought out an experienced coach and found the right match with 2015 Mexico High School graduate Madison Himes.
She started wrestling club around age five, competed for the Tigers boys varsity team then for the Division II Fairham College women’s squad in Virginia.
Himes saw a social media post inquiring about the position by Fulton Wrestling Club president Jeff Waldron, who has helped launch the girls varsity squad as a volunteer assistant. She reached out and was recommended for an interview and ultimately took over to help blaze the trail.
“I think it’s great, I wish we could have done this a lot sooner, I know there were a lot of us that were wrestling all through high school, we wrestled boys our entire careers, and it’s a lot different,” Himes said. “I think the girls having their own sport is important.”
She added of the startup unit: “They like to learn, and they like to have fun, so we’re trying to keep it basic and fun this year and hope that a lot of them come back next year, and hopefully have some of their friends come out to try, too.”
Rumblings regarding the potential for an all-girls wrestling team dated back to last spring.
Fulton junior Emily Barrett was one of a few girls who competed on the boys team last season that was attending voluntary spring workouts when she witnessed a notable uptick in the number of girls at the practice sessions.
Many were eager to try the sport in a stress-free environment and the numbers continued to expand with more consistent attendance following the conclusion of spring sports.
May is among the many who sampled the sport last spring at the Fulton Wrestling Club and decided to commit to help launch the team for the startup campaign.
“The practices were so fun and at the time, light-hearted, because we’re coming into something new and they just want us to get a feel for it,” May said. “So, I knew right off the bat, that was an inspiration already coming in and saying: ‘I feel comfortable doing this and I enjoy doing this.’”
