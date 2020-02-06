The Fulton’s G. Ray Bodley High School varsity wrestling team ended the dual-meet portion of its season with 998 all-time victories following its fourth straight Section 3 dual-meet championship and a trip to the state duals finals. The decorated group highlighted a series of notable achievements by area high school wrestlers and teams with three postseason tournaments remaining.
The Red Raiders (33-1 overall) beat Indian River, 37-29, to claim their fourth straight Section 3 dual-meet title Jan. 23 at Cicero-North Syracuse. They advanced to the state meet and reached the Division I finals before falling to Minisink Valley, 42-25, but finished as the only team to at least reach the semifinals in each of the tournament’s three years of existence.
Fulton will open next season just two wins shy of the program’s 1,000th victory, which has been accomplished by just four other teams in the nation, according to a report in NY Wrestling News.
Fulton is still in pursuit of the Section 3 Class A championship — scheduled for Saturday at Watertown High School — to extend its streak of topping the team standings at that prestigious tournament every year since 1986. The perennial power will also be chasing its record sixth straight title at the Section 3 Division I Tournament on Feb. 15 at the SRC Arena in Syracuse.
Following the class and sectional tournaments, the state championships are scheduled for Feb. 28-29 at the Times Union Center in Albany.
“We’ve accomplished a lot this year, and we still have the goal of getting more kids to the state tournament this year, the most we’ve ever had is six,” Fulton coach Jeffrey Waldron said. “I think we could get eight guys there and some to the podium in Albany, so we’ve done a lot and there is still a lot left for us to accomplish this year. We’ve still got some wrestling to do.”
Five individual wrestlers from Fulton have also surpassed or are approaching career win milestones, all of which are among the group of individual contenders from the squad entering the sectional and class tournaments.
Senior Camrin Galvin secured his 150th career win on Jan. 24 at the Akley Duals while teammates Andru Walts, Cole French, and Cuinn Burlingham each won the 100th match of their respective varsity careers.
Fulton senior Ian Bogardus entered the past week with 97 career wins, and could approach the 100-win milestone at one of the upcoming postseason events.
Three other top Section 3 contenders from area schools have reached career milestones during the regular season. Mexico senior Dean Shambo claimed his 200th career victory Jan. 12 at the Eastern States Tournament, while sophomore teammate Joey Reed reached the 100-win mark Jan. 21 during the opening rounds of the Section 3 dual-meet tournament.
Central Square senior Peyton Rupracht captured career win No. 150 Dec. 29 at the Haines Memorial Tournament at Oswego State University.
