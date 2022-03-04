CENTRAL SQUARE — Kole Mulhauser completed his illustrious high school wrestling career with what he described as the perfect day.
The Central Square-Paul V. Moore High School senior won the Division I 189-pound NYSPHSAA state wrestling championship last Saturday at MVP Arena in Albany.
He became the second wrestler in school history to capture a state crown and the first in 37 years, joining George Korthas from 1985.
Mulhauser was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler for all of Division I and picked up his 200th career victory during a semifinal win earlier the same day.
“It just feels really great, awesome, it’s a once in a lifetime experience,” Mulhauser said.
“In the moment, I don’t remember anything at all,” he added. “I just felt accomplished, like all my hard work was paying off. It was just a surreal moment.”
Mulhauser pinned Jake Troverto, a senior from Section 11-Lindenhurst, in three minutes and 27 seconds in the state final to cap off the history-making performance. He was embraced by Central Square coach Tim LaRose before celebrating the victory with family and friends in attendance.
“It’s really cool knowing I’m one of two in all of Central Square history, hopefully there will be many more,” Mulhauser said.
“It shows the hard work has paid off for me and it helps to show others where it has gotten me,” he added.
Mulhauser went a perfect 38-0 in his final season to finish with a career record of 201-21, placing him third on the career wins list for the Redhawks. He became the second in school history to reach three NYSPHSAA tournaments.
The Division I-Princeton bound senior won by pin or technical fall in each of his four matches at states and had won every bout by pin during his recent first-place finishes in the Section 3 Division I and Class A tournaments.
He brought home the prestigious MOW award in all three postseason tournaments as a senior.
“To have that honor, for all the coaches and people that help run the tournament from all the different sections to acknowledge how good Kole really is, was quite an awesome moment,” LaRose said.
“To be that dominant everywhere you go really says something. He was a dominant force and to have everyone else recognize that, I know it meant a lot to us and I’m sure it meant a lot to him and his family.”
Mulhauser advanced to the final with a 16-0 technical fall over Andrew Filip of Section 9-Minisink Valley to gain his 200th career win. He was presented with a banner afterward to commemorate the milestone.
Last year amid a lost high school season due to COVID-19 concerns, Mulhauser captured the Journeymen/Rudis state title and placed second in the NHSCA High School Nationals.
He placed third in the state tournament as a sophomore and ended with three career Section 3 Division I and Class A championships.
The NYSPHSAA crown was viewed by the decorated senior as the final box to check on his high school career goals before competing for the Princeton Tigers next fall.
“Kole and his family put so much time and effort into that one particular moment, and to see everything pay off was definitely something special,” LaRose said.
“He’s a fantastic student-athlete,” he added. “It’s been an absolute pleasure to spend the last four years with him, and I can’t wait to see what he will accomplish over the next four or five years in college. I know for a fact there will be big things to come for him, and he’ll be greatly missed.”
