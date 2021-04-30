OSWEGO — Through a bit of bureaucratic maneuvering, the County Legislature at its April 15 meeting was able to preserve most of the state funding the county was expecting for a program geared to families at risk for child maltreatment.
In May 2019, the state Office for Children and Families Services awarded a five-year grant to expand Healthy Families Oswego County, an evidence-based, intensive home visiting program for such families. According to the legislature, this program has been proven to show reductions in harsh parenting, neglect, physical abuse, and psychological abuse. It also shows increased use of non-violent discipline, and improved children’s school performance and birth outcomes, including low birth weight.
The grant was rescinded at the end of 2020 to allow the Oswego County Health Department to accept a $300,000 state award. That state award was subsequently decreased to $175,775 due to budget constraints, and the state has offered to reinstate the county’s Trust Fund grant to help fund the Healthy Families Program.
The Trust Fund grant is a five-year step down grant, and the same level of service must be maintained throughout the grant term. Year 1 has been completed. The funding for Year 2 is $150,000; Year 3, $112,500; and Years 4 and 5 are $75,000 each.
With the Trust Fund grant and state grant the legislature projects the Healthy Families program will be funded at 100% for 2021, 89% for 2022 and 77% for 2023 and 2024.
So, one grant was reduced while another was reinstated. All in all, Healthy Families Oswego County, will be guaranteed most of its funding through 2024.
In other Legislative news, the legislature formally opposed the enactment of the state Department of Transportation’s right-of-way fees on fiber optic cable and urged the Governor and the New York State Legislature to immediately rescind the right-of-way use and occupancy fees on fiber cable so that the expansion of fiber networks in New York state can continue in order to serve critically unserved and underserved areas.
According to the county legislature’s resolution, these fees are costing broadband providers hundreds of thousands and sometimes millions of dollars resulting in the cancellation of some broadband expansion projects while others, though not cancelled, have been put on hold.
The 2019-2020 New York state budget contained language that enacted a right-of-way use and occupancy fee for any fiber optic cables in or crossing a state-controlled right of way and authorized the New York State DOT to create fee-bearing permits with regard to fiber optic installers.
According to the county resolution, in the rural counties of New York state it is virtually impossible to install fiber optic cables for any distance without utilizing or crossing a state right-of-way, and development requirements within the Adirondack Park almost entirely preclude installation of broadband in any location other than an existing state right-of-way.
The county legislature therefore resolved it “supports passage of New York Senate Bill 8858/Assembly Bill 10932 (2020) to repeal Section 24-e of the Highway Law and Section 7 of the Transportation Corporation Law in relation to reducing the cost of expanding broadband access.”
In other business, Oswego County has been awarded funding through the New York State Department of State for the creation of an access site on the east side of the Oswego River in the city of Oswego.
The County Legislature is required, as a local agency under the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA), to consider potential environmental impacts prior to undertaking funding. The county legislature therefore declared its intent to be lead agency for the coordinated SEQRA evaluation of the Oswego riverfront access project on the east side of Oswego River across from St. Peters Cemetery. This results in no financial impact to the county.
In other notes of interest, the county received $201,622 from the New York State Office of Mental Health. This will allow the county Mental Hygiene Division to expend funds exceeding the current budgeted accounts. These funds are considered restored state aid. There is no cost to the county associated with this restored aid.
And lastly, two state REDI grants have been received to repair Lake Ontario shoreline damage resulting from high lake levels. $500,000 was granted to stabilize the shoreline at Camp Hollis, and $400,000 was granted to stabilize Sithe Trail in Scriba. In both cases, the county’s share is 5%.
