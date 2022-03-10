Hike to protect hemlocks from invasive pest

ONEIDA, OSWEGO, JEFFERSON, LEWIS, ST. LAWRENCE COUNTIES – Community members are invited to attend the final walk-and-talk training session of the season to learn how to monitor hemlock trees for the presence of an invasive insect called Hemlock Woolly Adelgid (HWA). This insect kills eastern and Carolina hemlock trees, a key beneficial tree species in the Tug Hill region, as well as the Adirondack Park and other forested areas in New York state.
The purpose of this hike is to recruit and train volunteers to recognize and report HWA in hopes that new HWA infestations can be found early enough to treat and contain the infestation.
Registration is required. The training session will be held from 10:30 a.m.-noon on Thursday, March 10, at the Trenton Greenbelt hiking trails located off Wood Road Holland Patent. Attendees will go for a hike and learn how to identify hemlock trees, how to survey for and recognize HWA, and how to report any observed incidences of HWA (or lack thereof) using their smartphone through a free mobile application called iMapInvasives - a community science tool.
Prior to attending, participants should follow these steps:
• Make a free iMapInvasives user account at nyimapinvasives.org
• Download the free iMapInvasives mobile app from the Apple or Google app store.
• Video tutorials are available on the iMapInvasive’s YouTube channel and their website.
Those interested in participating should register at: www.sleloinvasives.org/event/hike-to-protect-hemlocks/
