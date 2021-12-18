Hike to protect Hemlocks from invasive pest

OSWEGO COUNTY – Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust (THTLT) and the St. Lawrence-Eastern Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (SLELO PRISM), invite Tug Hill outdoor enthusiasts to attend one of four walk-and-talk training sessions to monitor the region’s Eastern Hemlock trees for the invasive insect Hemlock Woolly Adelgid this December through March. Hemlock Woolly Adelgid (HWA) kills Eastern Hemlock trees, a key beneficial tree species in the Tug Hill region.
Each walk-and-talk session will show attendees how to identify Eastern Hemlock trees, look for and recognize HWA, and report any observed incidences of HWA (or lack thereof) using their smartphone through a free mobile application called iMapInvasives - a community science tool. Monitors completing reports are eligible to enter the Virtual Hike Challenge, with a prize each month provided by partner organizations. Detecting the presence of HWA early on provides enough time to protect infested trees and helps to stop the spread to new areas
Prior to attending, participants should follow these steps:
- Make a free iMapInvasives user account
- Download the free iMapInvasives mobile App
- Video tutorial
Guided walk and talk schedule:
Each walk is held from 10:30 a.m.-noon
Dec. 29: Whetstone Gulf State Park – Lowville (snow date Dec. 30)
Jan. 20, 2022: Forest Park – Camden (snow date Jan. 21)
Feb. 15, 2022: Salmon River Falls -Altmar (Snowdate Feb. 16)
March 10, 2022: Trenton Greenbelt- Holland Patent (Snow date March 11)
