OSWEGO – Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton took a flag offered to him at a pro-Trump flotilla Aug. 2 and flew it from a County Sheriff’s boat patrolling the waters of Oneida Lake during the event. That simple act, in violation of the county’s flag policy, by which “the County shall not display flags representing political parties, political movements or religions,” has sparked a passionate explosion of both condemnation of and support for Hilton among the people of this county. Fifteen of them spoke out at a public session following the Aug. 13 meeting of the county legislature, five in support of and 10 in opposition to Hilton.
Jim LaTulip was one of the last to take to the podium in support of Hilton.
“I don’t know that I’ve ever met a man more honorable, more respectful, more honest than this man,” LaTulip said of Hilton. “He’s the real deal, and I thank God, ‘cause we have a sheriff who’s willing to stand up for all of this BS that is going on in this country, destroying it. Anyone that’s speaking out against what’s happening is vilified in the liberal media. If you don’t think there’s fake news, you’re not paying attention. I respect what he did, I thank God that he did it, I’m glad he’s our sheriff. This man not only deserves a break, he needs the support of every person in this county. And I think you should all thank God for having this man as our sheriff. We could do no better. He is one of the most honorable men I’ve ever met in my entire life. Thank God for people like him.”
As solidly as LaTulip stood up for Hilton, there were others who stood up just as solidly against him calling for his censure and resignation, calling for him to repay the county the cost of the Aug. 2 outing on Oneida Lake, and accusing him of defacing the American flag.
Chris Weisenberg expressed her distaste for the sheriff.
“He has tipped his hand, signaling he would be willing to take away your rights and my rights with a word or a tweet from the president,” she said. “Don’t be fooled into thinking it can’t happen here. Politics aside, insight into Hilton’s thinking should scare you. He cannot be trusted. Lack of a strong response tells Hilton he is free to intimidate people he was elected to serve. If you do nothing, you are complicit. He is cloaking his error in judgment in the guise of law and order. But the truth is, he knows his actions are wrong. A man with integrity would admit his error in judgment. Hilton has rejected the values of the Republican party. He shows no character, and he accepts no responsibility. He is not above the law. You are the Oswego Legislature. If you do nothing, you are giving him tacit approval to do what he wants. He has shown you who he is. Believe your eyes and ears. You must impose strong consequences, or he must resign.”
For his part, Hilton issued a letter later on the day of the Legislature’s meeting stating his position.
“On August 2, 2020, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department marine patrol was providing security on Oneida Lake during a Trump Flotilla event,” Hilton’s letter began. “It is standard practice for our marine patrol to be on duty every weekend throughout the summer and to provide security for all on-the-water events. In this instance, I was on the marine patrol boat with our Deputies. During the event, a participant handed us a flag, and I allowed it to be flown from the patrol boat during the event. As I have previously stated, I did this to show support for the event participants and for our President, who has supported law enforcement at a time when many groups are unjustly vilifying our profession. To do so was my decision only, not my deputies’, and I take full and sole responsibility for it.
“After the event, Oswego County Chairman Weatherup reminded me that county policy prohibits the display of altered US Flags on county property. I understand that policy. Today I met with all members of the Oswego County Legislature and assured them it will not happen again. I have received many letters of both support and criticism. While I stand by my personal beliefs, I do regret that some people, veterans in particular, were uncomfortable with the display of an altered American flag. There was no disrespect intended.
“Nevertheless, writing now not as Sheriff, but as an American citizen who has proudly spent his career serving the public as a law enforcement officer, this incident has inspired me to be even more vocal about the unjust and hypocritical criticism of police by anti-democracy groups and certain politicians who pander to them. I will do so on my own time, on my own dime… and as loudly as I can!
“I respect the right of people to have a critical opinion of what I did – this is America after all, and freedom of speech is part of what the flag stands for. But let’s keep a clear-headed perspective here: I flew a political flag on taxpayers’ property, yet many of the people criticizing me for that also defend rioters who destroy taxpayers’ property! Is it a sign of people thinking reasonably when they support policies that excuse and set free those who commit criminal acts of violence and assault, while at the same time call for the termination of me and my Deputies simply for flying a flag? It is not.
“I am proud of each and every one of my Deputies and Officers, and of the service and sacrifices they make every day to keep the public safe,” Hilton concluded. “I honor and respect all the men and women of law enforcement I have served alongside over the past three decades. I am proud of my career serving the public. And I remain dedicated to continuing to impartially enforce the law, keep our communities safe. That will never change.”
