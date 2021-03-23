OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum’s World War II, D-Day veteran tugboat, the LT-5, was rescued adrift in Oswego Harbor Sunday morning, March 21, and a man arrested for allegedly untying it, according to Oswego City Police.
Police said they were notified of the unsecured tug about 9:40 a.m. and upon arrival, observed the LT-5 had been untied from the pier it is generally moored to and that it had drifted into the harbor unattended. The Oswego Fire Dept.’s Marine Unit was able to secure the tug and, with the help of private contractors, return it to the pier without incident.
An investigation conducted by the Oswego Police Dept. resulted in the arrest of Shawn M. Moore, 43, allegedly responsible for untying the LT-5 from the pier. Moore was charged with third degree criminal tampering, second degree reckless endangerment, and reckless endangerment of property. He is being held pending arraignment.
The LT-5 tugboat, maintained and operated by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The LT-5 participated in the D-Day Invasion of World War II, leaving Exmouth, England as part of a fleet of tugs, barges, merchant ships and concrete caissons with the mission of establishing artificial harbors to ensure the steady supply of men and materials needed for the continued assault on German forces. Delayed by heavy winds, the LT-5 arrived off the coast of Normandy in the early morning of June 7th, 1944. After remaining in service throughout World War II, the LT-5 returned to the United States, helped with the maintenance of harbors, and worked on construction projects, including the St. Lawrence Seaway. The LT-5, now part of the Maritime Museum, serves as a regional attraction open for tours and display in Oswego throughout the year.
“It is unfortunate that a person had the urge to take such time and energy trying to destroy a local, unique and iconic landmark like the LT-5 tugboat,” said Oswego Mayor William Barlow. “Regardless, we pledged yesterday to do whatever it takes to track down whoever was responsible for this thoughtless act, and let’s hope the justice system holds this individual accountable. I’d like to thank the Oswego Fire Dept. for their swift response and the Oswego Police Dept. for their response and quick investigation. I, along with the Oswego Police Dept., would also like to thank the United States Border Patrol and the United States Coast Guard for their assistance with the response and investigation.”
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Oswego Police Dept. at (315)342-8120. Calls will be kept confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.