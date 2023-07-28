Hochul appoints Oswego judge to state’s second highest court

State Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte Syracuse.com

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday appointed an Oswego judge to the state’s second highest court, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

Hochul promoted Scott J. DelConte, of Volney, who was elected to state Supreme Court in Oswego County in 2018. Supreme Court judges serve 14-year terms.

