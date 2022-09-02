With about two months left before the general election, Steven W. Holden Sr., the Democrat running for New York’s 24th Congressional District, said he’s confident in his ability to secure a Democratic victory in the heavily Republican district.
Mr. Holden, an Oklahoma-born Camillus resident and Army veteran, entered the race many months ago, but attention was mostly focused on the Republican primary to select his opponent. Rep. Claudia L. Tenney, R-Utica, and Geneva businessman Mario J. Fratto faced off Aug. 23, and Rep. Tenney won that race with 53% of the vote. Mr. Holden said he now expects his own race will really heat up.
“There were a lot of people out there waiting to see who the Republican opponent was going to be, and now I expect there will be a number of groups that are going to be jumping in,” he said.
Mr. Holden said he’s heard concerns about women’s rights, veterans issues and agricultural concerns at the top of voters’ minds as he’s toured the district. The largely rural district encompasses parts of Niagara and Orleans counties, all of Genesee and Wyoming counties and nine other rural counties stretching eastward along Lake Ontario to Jefferson and Oswego counties.
He said he’s also heard concerns about environmental issues and Rep. Tenney’s support of fracking in New York, even introducing a bill that would withhold federal grants to states that ban hydrofracking.
Mr. Holden said he saw fracking and its impacts in his home state of Oklahoma, and wouldn’t want to see the same issues come to New York.
“Oklahoma is the most seismically active state in the country, and the reason has to do with the hydraulic fracking,” he said. “If we fracked here, people’s property insurance would go up, and chemicals would get into the groundwater supply, affecting one of the most fertile growing regions in the country.”
If elected to Congress, Mr. Holden has promised to vote to protect the environment and build a “green” economy. He said he also believes the protections for abortion afforded under the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, recently revoked by the court, should be reestablished as law passed by Congress. He also said he would support reforming the Supreme Court to lessen the conservative influence of its current justices.
On guns, Mr. Holden said he believes firearms training should be much more prevalent among gun owners, and should be a required part of a licensing process. He supports a lot of gun safety measures, but believes they should be targeted and impact legal, Second Amendment-protected gun ownership as little as possible.
He said he believes New York’s SAFE Act — the Secure Ammunition and Firearms Enforcement Act of 2013, which institutes a number of gun safety measures statewide — should be tweaked.
“I like the concept of universal background checks,” he said. “But if a family member is passing down a gun to another family member, we shouldn’t criminalize that. We need universal background checks on gun sales, and only on gun sales.”
Mr. Holden said he supports President Joseph R. Biden’s recent move to cancel between $10,000 and $20,000 per student of education debt for those with federal loans. With three adult children, Mr. Holden has helped to pay for college many times, and knows the expense can be significant.
“This is a good first step,” he said. “We need to take a look and see, this first amount see what the economic impact is for six or eight months.”
The 24th Congressional District, newly redrawn after this year’s redistricting process, has more registered Republican voters than any other affiliation, and 58% of votes in the region went to former President Donald J. Trump in 2020. Despite the signs that the region is likely to go for his Republican opponent, Mr. Holden said he believes he has a strong chance of winning. Rep. Tenney is largely new to the region’s voters, and Mr. Holden believes he has other numbers on his side.
He said there is a growing number of unaffiliated voters in the region who are not a sure-fire vote for either party, and he said he sees many local Republicans trending toward the moderate side of their party.
“They’re what I would call Cheney Republicans, who are just done with the current Republican party,” he said, referencing Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, who has sharply criticized President Trump.
Mr. Holden’s campaign has made significantly less, bringing in only around $100,000 compared to Rep. Tenney’s $2.8 million.
He said he doesn’t need that kind of money to win against her, combining a strong message with on-the-ground campaigning.
“We are not going to get to $2 million, but even if we get to a third of that, our message is strong enough, coupled with support from other groups that we believe will get involved, to be able to close that gap,” he said. “Our campaign has been around since last June, and we’re still alive, kicking and building momentum.”
