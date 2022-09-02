NY-24 candidate says campaign picking up steam

Steven W. Holden, Sr.

With about two months left before the general election, Steven W. Holden Sr., the Democrat running for New York’s 24th Congressional District, said he’s confident in his ability to secure a Democratic victory in the heavily Republican district.

Mr. Holden, an Oklahoma-born Camillus resident and Army veteran, entered the race many months ago, but attention was mostly focused on the Republican primary to select his opponent. Rep. Claudia L. Tenney, R-Utica, and Geneva businessman Mario J. Fratto faced off Aug. 23, and Rep. Tenney won that race with 53% of the vote. Mr. Holden said he now expects his own race will really heat up.

