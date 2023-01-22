Holiday Cash Giveaway winners

MEXICO - Winners of the Oswego County News’ 2022 annual Holiday Cash Giveaway are:
Kristie Tonkin of Minetto won the top prize of $300.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
Cloudy with snow developing late. High around 35F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.
Updated: January 22, 2023 @ 7:17 am
MEXICO - Winners of the Oswego County News’ 2022 annual Holiday Cash Giveaway are:
Kristie Tonkin of Minetto won the top prize of $300.
Carol McCarthy of Oswego won the second place prize of $100.
Lynn Dennis of Scriba won the third place prize of $50.
The contest was held in December and people could enter at various locations across Oswego County to win a gift certificate to a participating merchant.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.