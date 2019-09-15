PHOENIX - Little Utica United Methodist Church will hold its 21st Annual Holiday Craft Fair from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the church. Crafts of all kinds will be available for sale. Lunch may be purchased in the church parlor.
The church is located at 1459 Lamson Road, Phoenix.
For more information, contact Sylvia Day at 315-598-6327.
