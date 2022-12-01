Holiday Skate with the Lakers fundraiser returns Dec. 4

OSWEGO - The family-friendly event and fundraiser Holiday Skate with the Lakers will return from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, in the Deborah F. Stanley Arena and Convocation Center in Marano Campus Center. All proceeds will support the United Way of Greater Oswego County.
The community is invited to skate with the Laker men’s and women’s hockey teams. Admission is $3 per person, with an additional charge for those looking to rent skates.
The event will include chances to win a Laker hockey jersey (two for $1) and a visit from Santa Claus.
“This has always been so popular with our players as a chance to give back to the community that supports everything we do,” said Mark Digby, head coach of the Oswego State women’s hockey team. “The pandemic made us put the event on hold for a couple of years, so I know our teams are thrilled to see fans and families at this event again.”
SUNY Oswego’s State Employees Federated Appeal (SEFA) Committee and Intercollegiate Athletics co-sponsor the event.
