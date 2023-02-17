Homeless in Oswego, one man speaks out against Victory Transformation

OSWEGO COUNTY – Prior to getting into the business of the day, the County Legislature makes time to hear from the public on the issues and resolutions the Legislature will take up at that meeting.
On Feb. 9, one man rose to speak on the plight of the homeless and the private-firm shelter available to them, funded in part by the state as decided upon by the county. A resolution before the Legislature at this day’s meeting was to consider accepting $160,165 in what is called Code Blue State Aid to provide for a warming center and shelter for homeless individuals during the cold weather months.
Kevin Hammond began, “I live at 24 E. Oneida St., the homeless shelter. I don’t know if any of you have been subject to being homeless. I didn’t think it’d ever happen to me, never in my wildest dreams.”
Hammond had been on his way to Florida when his car was stolen, “thirty-eight dollars to my name, the clothes on my back, I was on my way to Tampa, Florida to live with my brother and retire and draw my SSDI and SSI,” Hammond said. “But here I am, homeless. Accepting Code Blue funding? I can’t recommend that at all. I’ve been here. I see what they do. I see how it runs. Supposed to be a warming shelter. Sixty-four degrees. You walk in, you have to sign a HIPPA statement of your health. Totally illegal. Then they take a picture of you. I asked the guy, ‘Do I have to do fingerprints too?’ With the untrained people they have at that shelter, it’s leaving the county in such liability, it’s scary. They’re untrained. They have no couth about New York state policy, laws, or ethics. They go by company policy, ran by one lady. I thought we lived in the United States of America. I’m just here to say, please don’t fund the Code Blue project for Victory Transformation. Maybe go to an outside source. Or, better yet, have our own homeless shelter, funded by the county, ran by the county with certified people that don’t hold personal vendettas. It’s very, very ironic that this has happened to me. I feel like I’m treated like cattle. I come from the big county of St. Lawrence. They’re so behind the times, they don’t have this kind of stuff up there. I’ll tell you what. Oswego County, people look at you guys as the blueprint on how to run your government.
“I want you all to think about one thing,” Hammond concluded. “These homeless people have a lot to offer. Let’s get on board, have a grant written, and have the county take over, and do not use vendors for this situation.”
