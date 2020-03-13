CENTRAL SQUARE - To honor local “Hometown Hero’s”, the Central Square Community Historical Society (CSCHS) in partnership with the village of Central Square has begun a Hometown Hero’s banner program.
• Each individual banner is unique and honors a specific “Hometown Hero” who has served the country.
• The 30”x60” vinyl banner, similar to sample, will include the name of the service person, their branch and era of service, along with a military photo.
• The banner is the same design on both sides.
• Hometown Hero banners will be displayed in Central Square along Fulton Avenue on approved poles as long as they are in good condition.
• The cost of each banner is $325, payable to CSCHS.
• Application, photo and payment is required by March 30 in anticipation of first run. They need a minimum of five banners to place an order.
Make checks payable to Central Square Community Historical Society (CSCHS). Mail completed application form, labeled photo and payment to CSCHS c/o village of Central Square, PO Box 509, Central Square, NY 13036 Attn: Heather. For more information or questions contact Heather at dstevens@incpark.com
Digital photo can be sent to this email also. Send minimum size 1.6MB, if print 4x6-8x10. Photos mailed will be returned.
Email dstevens@incpark.com for banner order form.
